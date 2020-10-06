In Sushant Case, Ishkaran Makes Key Request To CBI After AIIMS' Dr Gupta's Leak Disowned

In the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday dismissed the selective leaks by Dr Sudhir Gupta wherein he had claimed "Sushant's death is a case of suicide and the murder angle has been completely ruled out." Reacting to this, advocate Ishkaran Singh Bhandari on Tuesday repeated what the CBI has said which is that the investigation is continuing on all aspects and demanded that the investigating agency "should look into motivation of leaks."

'CBI should look into motivation of leaks'

Taking to Twitter, Ishkaran wrote, "CBI has disowned & so has AIIMS the selective leaks by Dr Sudhir Gupta. The investigation is continuing on all aspects, CBI should look into motivation of leaks."

CBI has disowned & so has AIIMS the selective leaks by Dr Sudhir Gupta.



The investigation is continuing on all aspects, CBI should look into motivation of leaks. — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) October 6, 2020

On Monday, Ishkaran Bhandari requested BJP MP Dr Subramanian Swamy to take cognizance of the matter as a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health. Ishkaran also requested Dr Swamy to summon the concerned officials of AIIMS in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, which the latter said he has recommended.

I have requested @Swamy39 as a MP & member of parliamentary standing committee on HEALTH, to take cognisance of AIIMS selective leak in ongoing case & summon the AIIMS/Health concerned officials in Sushant Singh Rajput case. — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) October 5, 2020

Ishkaran Bhandari has worked for past few days on the Dr. Gupta somersault. He will meet media soon. Now CBI should do the inevitable: Register an additional FIR with murder u/s 302. Yesterday I urged as a member of the Standing Committee of Parliament on Health to examine this — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 5, 2020

After Republic Media Network's revelations, CBI confirmed that the probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput is still ongoing and that all aspects of the investigation are being looked into meticulously, including the homicide angle. AIIMS also issued a statement that it has submitted the expert opinion report on Rajput's post-mortem to the CBI directly. Affirming that it is a legal matter, AIIMS said that any inputs on the report by the Medical board must be obtained by CBI. No mention was made that in any way corroborated what Dr Sudhir Gupta had claimed in his selective leaks.

AIIMS puts the onus on CBI

"A Medical Board was constituted by Dr Sudhir K Gupta, Professor & Head, Department of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology, AIIMS, New Delhi as per request received by him from CBI for providing expert opinion in the case relating to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The medical board has submitted the report directly to the CBI as required. Being a legal matter, any inputs on the report submitted by the Medical Board would have to be obtained from the CBI," read the AIIMS statement.

READ | MASSIVE Sushant case development: AIIMS disowns Dr Sudhir Gupta's leaks; puts onus on CBI

Various media outlets have concluded that Sushant had committed suicide based on what has selectively been 'unofficially' told to them. These unofficial leaks come after the AIIMS team on September 28 submitted its report, based on its analysis of the Mumbai police's post-mortem and autopsy report which included photographic evidence.

READ | In Sushant case, Ishkaran asks Dr Swamy to summon AIIMS' Dr Sudhir Gupta before Parl panel

The unofficial leak by the AIIMS expert came in contrast to his previous August 22 conversation with Republic TV where Dr Gupta said that the AIIMS medical board was surprised to know how the Mumbai Police allowed the crime scene to be “contaminated, leading to the possible destruction of evidence.”

READ | Rhea Chakraborty's Primrose neighbour confirms Sushant drove her home on June 13; CBI told

Sudhir Gupta had also said that it would be difficult for the AIIMS team to reach to a conclusion and questioned why the Mumbai Police had conducted the post-mortem in a 'hurried manner'. Republic Media Network asks Dr Sudhir Gupta, that what has made him change his stand so drastically in the past few weeks - in fact, a complete 180-degree U-turn - to allegedly submitting 'conclusive findings' in the forensic report.

READ | In Sushant case, CBI issues statement post Republic's AIIMS tape; 'homicide' not ruled out