As Mangaluru Limps Back To Normalcy, Yediyurappa Orders CID Probe Into Violence

Days after two protestors were killed in police firing in the coastal city of Mangaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister announced a CID probe into the violence that took place last Thursday. The curfew that had been imposed has been lifted ahead of Christmas but section 144 continues to be imposed. “I hope the situation will be peaceful henceforth. Nobody has been able to explain properly how this law(CAA) will affect the minorities, particularly Muslims. Because of a dearth of issues, despite PM Narendra Modi making it clear that no Indian Muslim will be impacted by this, deliberately a conspiracy is being carried out by Congress. We will now hand over the probe to CID," said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Read: Safety Instructions Given To Vehicles And Buses Amidst Anti-CAA Protests In Mangaluru

'Spoken to the families in Mangaluru'

On Saturday, Yediyurappa paid a visit to Mangaluru where he held meetings with officials and also met the families of the two deceased. The families told the Chief Minister that both Jaleel and Nousheen were not protesting but were innocent bystanders who got caught in the crossfire between police and the protestors. The Chief Minister has announced compensation for the families and has also reportedly instructed the district authorities to build houses for both the families.

He said, "I have spoken to the families in Mangaluru and have also instructed the administration that whatever compensation is possible in their ambit, should be provided."

Read: K'taka Home Minister Alleges Mangaluru Violence Was 'pre-planned' ;Curfew Extended

Normalcy is slowly returning

The chief minister had also met with leaders from minority communities to understand the situation and also assured them that the upcoming Christmas celebrations in the city will not be dampened because of the law and order situation. Even as there is a fragile peace in the highly volatile coastal city, normalcy is slowly returning to public life. Bus services that had been suspended have been resumed and shops have opened at the beginning of the week as the shopping for Christmas is underway. 18 people including five police personnel injured in the protests on Friday are still recovering in Wenlock and Highland Hospitals.

Read: Karnataka: Mangalore Students Protest Over Rising Cases Of Sexual Crimes Against Women

'Police did not fire on innocent protestors'

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol’s statement against the deceased even before a probe has been met with strong opposition. "Those who were killed were not innocent but mischief-makers and anti-national elements. The police did not fire on innocent protestors but criminals", Karjol had remarked.

Read: Anti-CAA Protest: Shivakumar Hits Out At Yediyurappa For Violence During Protest In K'taka