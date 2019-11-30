The Debate
As Modi Government 2.0 Completes 6 Months, BJP Charts 'historic, Transformative Decisions'

Chief of BJP's IT cell Amit Malviya said that PM Modi-led government has taken several 'historic & transformative decisions' in first six months of Modi 2.0

Updated On:
Amit Malviya

Chief of BJP's IT cell Amit Malviya on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has taken several historic and transformative decisions in the first six months of the Modi 2.0 tenure. Malviya also mentioned that several core promises made by the government have also been delivered.

Malviya's tweets:

In a series of tweets, Malviya charted out the progress of the current Central government lead by the BJP.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar also took to the microblogging site to highlight the work done by the BJP government in the first six months.

 

Published:
