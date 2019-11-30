As Modi Government 2.0 Completes 6 Months, BJP Charts 'historic, Transformative Decisions'

Chief of BJP's IT cell Amit Malviya on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has taken several historic and transformative decisions in the first six months of the Modi 2.0 tenure. Malviya also mentioned that several core promises made by the government have also been delivered.

Malviya's tweets:

In a series of tweets, Malviya charted out the progress of the current Central government lead by the BJP.

PM Narendra Modi led govt today completes 6 months in office. Reflecting the higher mandate and higher hopes that the people of India reposed in the Modi govt, several historic and transformative decisions have been taken in the first six months of Modi 2.0. #6MonthsOfIndiaFirst — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 30, 2019

READ | Prakash Javadekar: ' Media Should Deliver The Facts, And Viewers Have To Share Views'

Several core promises have already been fulfilled. Foremost among them being the abrogation of Article370 & 35A. The govt has attained historic milestones with judgements like the Ayodhya Verdict, passing of the Triple Talaq bill to name a few. Unprecedented. #6MonthsOfIndiaFirst — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 30, 2019

READ | Maharashtra Floor Test: Nana Patole Cong's Speaker Pick; BJP Slams Govt For Rule-breaking

Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar also took to the microblogging site to highlight the work done by the BJP government in the first six months.

#6MonthsOfIndiaFirst Repealing of #Art370 integrates J&K fully to #India; Ayodhya Verdict; meteoric rise in various global indices like Ease of Doing Business, Global Innovation Index; Justice to Muslim Women through passage of Triple Talaq Bill; PMKISAN Scheme for farmers... pic.twitter.com/OUpBmX2iQT — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) November 30, 2019

READ | Prakash Javadekar Lauds India's Growing Digital Front, Talks About Press Regularization

READ | Former PMs Don't Have SPG, Gandhis No Exception: BJP's Amit Malviya