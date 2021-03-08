As QUAD Meet Nears, China Reminds India: 'Friends, Not Rivals...don’t Undercut Each Other'

As India prepares to participate in the first-ever meeting of the QUAD leaders, which is likely to be held on March 12, an embattled China on Sunday said that Beijing and New Delhi should stop “undercutting” each other, shed mutual “suspicion” and create “enabling conditions” by expanding bilateral cooperation to resolve the border issue.

The remarks were made by Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, at his annual press conference in Beijing. The statement is seen as a signal to India as it plans to join the Quad meeting this week between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Japan PM Yoshihide Suga and Australian PM Scott Morrison. Beijing views the Quad with suspicion as the four leaders strongly oppose China’s advances and attempts at altering the status quo in the Indo-Pacific region by coercion.

Three years ago, Wang had dismissed revival of Quad as a “headline-grabbing” idea that would get attention but “soon dissipate like foam in the sea”. He had called for the “the Dragon and Elephant to not fight but dance”.

Since then, quite some actions have taken place under the bilateral bridge between the two nations. These include the prolonged standoff along the LAC and a clash in Galwan, and the first de-escalation last month.

Wang's recent remark also comes after his 75-minute phone conversation with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on February 26, when they agreed to establish a hotline — “for timely communication and exchange of views”.

'Friend, not foe': China to India

On Sunday, Wang said the boundary dispute was “an issue apart from the long-standing history of the China-India relationship.” He stressed that both countries were friends and partners who should shed mutual suspicion, manage disputes properly, and expand cooperation to create enabling conditions for the settlement of the issue.

Wang stressed, “China and India are each other’s friends and partners, not threats or rivals…The two sides need to help each other to succeed instead of undercutting each other. We should intensify cooperation instead of harbouring suspicion at each other.”

Referring to the Ladakh standoff, Wang said, “We are committed to settling the boundary dispute through dialogue and consultation. At the same time we are resolved to safeguarding our sovereign rights,” he said.

Wang added that the onus was on both sides to solidify the existing consensus, strengthen dialogue and communication and improve the various management mechanisms to jointly safeguard peace in the border areas.

On Friday, India’s Ambassador to China Vikram Misri met Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui and called for completing the disengagement from all areas in eastern Ladakh.

