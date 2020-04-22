Assam Allows 3-day Inter District Travel, Subject To MHA Guidelines; Read Details

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday informed that the state will allow movement between districts from April 25 to April 27, as per the guideline from MHA. Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Sarma said that people stuck in different districts will be issued passes by district administration through an electronic medium. However, only select people, with e-passes will be allowed to travel.

Furthermore, he stated that people stranded at non-home district allowed if they have the e-pass. People who have their own vehicles, need to take prior permission from the deputy commissioner directly. Sarma also urged everyone to follow the guidelines issued by the ministry of home affairs.

Additionally, the government will also arrange Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) buses on designated routes for the people without any vehicle or transport means. Such people will have to call to 104. However, as per sources, priorities will be given to the students, women and senior citizens.

READ: NSA Doval orders 3 'post-Covid' national security scenario studies; will report to PM Modi

Assam Govt Offices Reopens

Assam government offices reopened on Tuesday with 33 per cent employees on duty to operationalise government functioning amid the continuation of the coronavirus-triggered lockdown till May 3 next.

The employees reported for duty adhering to lockdown protocols and social distancing norms. They were also seated at a distance of six-feet from each other, officials said. The protocol of sanitisation and maintenance of social distancing at the offices as prescribed in the National Directives for COVID-19 Management of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order dated April 15 was being followed scrupulously, they said.

In Guwahati, the employees were transported to and from their offices in buses provided by the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC). In other parts of the state, the employees came to their work in their own vehicles, the employees claimed. Central government offices and PSUs were also functioning.

READ: IMA calls off symbolic 'Black Day' protest after meeting & reassurance from Amit Shah

READ: India's Covid cases just below 20,000 after 4.62 lakh tests; toll at 640 & 3870 recoveries

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: 1336 cases reported in last 24 hours; total cases soar to 18985