'Coronavirus, Go Back': Assam Students Hold 'first Mass Protest' Against Deadly Pandemic

A video which shows students in Assam shouting slogans against the novel coronavirus has taken the internet by storm. In the 29-second-video, the students were reportedly returning after enjoying a game of football and while marching on a field, they are heard shouting 'coronavirus, go back'. The Twitter post by Mrinal Talukdar has already garnered more than 17,000 views and hundreds of likes.

#coronavirusindia The first mass protest against Coronavirus. Where else - Assam, home of all protest. pic.twitter.com/JgSEvYVhut — Mrinal Talukdar (@mrinaltalukdar8) March 10, 2020

A Twitter user in the comment section also informed that the group of students were from Jorhat Institute of Science and Technology. While some users called the video 'epic', others also hilariously commented that they support the movement. One user even wrote, “Not sure on the protest but with your tweet, a Satire on Physiognomy is on the cards !!”.

This is from my college Jorhat Institute of science and technology. They are the resident of Hostel -1 (jorbim).



They are just enjoying themselves. — Folitically (@folitically) March 10, 2020

😀😀😀 what's evident is that they are returning after a wonderful game of football in a truly muddy field. #mudbath — Amba Jamir (@ambajamir) March 10, 2020

And this time I support their movement. #coronavirus_go_back — Taya Bagang (@tayabagang1) March 10, 2020

This is epic...😂😂😂😂 — Gaurav Agarwala (@gaurav4agarwal) March 10, 2020

'Go corona'

The video of the Assam students emerged after a video of Union Minister Ramdas Athawale chanting, 'Go corona, go corona' went viral. According to reports, Athawale along with Chinese Consul General and Buddhist monks chanted the slogan at a prayer meeting. The video was shot at Gateway of India during a prayer session to stop the spread of coronavirus in China.

Central Minister Mr Ramdas Athawale requests Corona to go back from India 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4FJmmwwxP3 — Santosh Addagulla (@santoshspeed) March 10, 2020

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic after the virus spread to 114 countries, resulting in the deaths of more than 4,500 people worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word "Pandemic" cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation.

