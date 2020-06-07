Aurangabad: Dog Dragged By Chain Attached To A Bike, FIR Registered After Video Goes Viral

In another horrific act of animal cruelty, a recently surfaced video shows two men on a bike dragging a dog with a chain around his neck for at least one kilometre. As per reports, the incident took place in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The Aurangabad police released a statement: "The police have registered an FIR against two people in connection after a video of a dog being dragged for around 1 km by two bike-borne men, with a chain tied to its neck, in Aurangabad went viral,".

'No stone left unturned'

A similar incident was also seen in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, in this instance, a dog was beaten to death by a group of people who even took a video of the act which later went viral. Atul Sharma, Superintendent of Police (rural) said, "We're being told it happened in Chharra Police station limits. Details of people and place being ascertained. As soon as we get it, we'll file FIR and take action."

Second arrest in pregnant elephant's death case

On May 27 a pregnant elephant died in Palakkad district after eating a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers. According to forest officials, the elephant died standing in a river after suffering an extensive injury to its lower jaw. Hours after the first arrest was made in connection with the death of the elephant, two more suspects have been identified by officials. Reportedly, both the suspects - an estate owner and his son - are on the run.

Palakkad SP while speaking to Republic TV said that the arrested man works in a farm and his aides will be arrested soon. The official said that the accused is being interrogated and he has confessed the crime. "We are also trying to investigate from which place he purchased the explosive material," he added.

This comes after a nationwide outrage over the incident which has prompted the Centre and the state government to take strict measures. On June 4, Kerala Forest Department informed that a special investigation team has been set up to probe the death of the elephant. It has also said that it will leave no stone unturned to ensure 'maximum punishment' to the culprits.

(With ANI Inputs)

