J&K: Authorities Shut Shops, Markets In Shopian Due To Coronavirus

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, authorities in the Shopian district of south Kashmir ordered the closure of all shops and markets except the ones providing essential commodities, on Friday.

“All shops/markets (except for groceries, fruits and vegetable shops, dairy outlets, medical shops and other establishment providing for essential commodities in the jurisdiction of district Shopian shall remain closed till 31st March 2020,” reads the order of DC Shopian Ch. Mohammad Yasin.

READ | Coronavirus: US plans $1000 cash transfer per adult in $1 trillion stimulus package

Meanwhile, the government in today’s health bulletin said that only four persons have tested positive for deadly COVID-19 so far when the reports of four others are awaited.

“In UT of Jammu & Kashmir till date, 3330 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance, 2465 in Home Quarantine, 44 in Hospital Quarantine, 416 in Home surveillance, 405 completed their 28 days surveillance period. 186 samples have been sent for testing, 178 negative, 4 (Four) tested positive, 4 reports awaited,” reads health bulletin of J&K government.

READ | WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankar appreciates PM Modi's address to fight Coronavirus

Decision taken to contain the spread of COVID-19

To contain the spread of Coronavirus, most of the 10 districts in the Valley have restrictions in place on the assembly of four or more persons under Section 144 CrPC.

"No public movement or activity was allowed anywhere. Only government officials with valid IDs were allowed to move,"

The decision to impose restrictions comes in the wake of the surfacing of a case testing positive for COVID-19 in the downtown area of Srinagar city and is aimed at containing the spread of the infection.

READ | Shatrughan Sinha praises PM Modi's address to the nation, pledges support

Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Kashmir has imposed a ban on all forms of public transport within Srinagar city while also banning entry of any public transport vehicle from adjoining districts of the summer capital. The authorities have also suspended the train services on the Banihal-Srinagar-Baramulla axis after reports of overcrowding of trains which was making screening of the passengers difficult.

While educational institutions across Kashmir have already been closed, the authorities in all districts have also shut down almost all public places including gymnasiums, clubs and restaurants.

READ | Here's which CMs attended PM Modi's video-conference on India's fight against Coronavirus