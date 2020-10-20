Bangladesh Invites PM Modi To Attend 50th Anniversary Of Its Independence, On March 26

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said that his country has invited PM Narendra Modi to join the celebrations of the 50 years of the country's independence on March 26 next year. This announcement came after India's newly-appointed High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswai had called Momen in Dhaka. Bangladesh could be among the first few foreign destinations which PM Modi will visit post-COVID-19 outbreak.

PM Modi to visit Bangladesh next year?

Speaking further about PM Modi's proposed visit to the country next year, Dr Momen said that Bangladesh and India will celebrate Bangladesh's 50 years of independence together next year. A virtual meeting between the Prime Ministers of the two nations is also likely to take place later this year. Before the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic, PM Modi was scheduled to visit Bangladesh to join in the birth centenary celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Highlighting the existing relations, Momen said that India and Bangladesh have set an example for the world by proving that bilateral issues can be resolved through dialogues and discussions. He referred to the early land and maritime boundary issues between the two nations as an example in this context.

Indian Envoy Doraiswami meets Bangladesh Minister

Vikram Doraiswami met with Bangladesh Minister of Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Haque on October 15 to discuss matters related to the commemoration of 50 years of the nation's liberation war. India played a critical role in Bangladesh's liberation war as it not only opened its borders to shelter refugees but also supported the Bangladeshi military forces against what was then West Pakistan.

Doraiswami also met Bangladeshi Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Tourism minister Md Mahbub Ali. Both officials discussed bilateral corporation in civil aviation, including proposed Airbuble that would allow people from both sides to travel. As of now, only urgent requirements of certain categories are allowed to travel between countries.

