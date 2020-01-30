Bank Holiday In Haryana, Bihar, Gujarat On Basant Panchami 2020: All You Need To Know

Basant Panchami is a Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, celebrated on the fifth day of the month Magha, as per the Hindu calendar. This day marks the end of the winter season and the arrival of spring. This year Basant Panchami falls on January 29 in some states and January 30 in the other. For all those wondering if banks are open this Basant Panchami 2020 here is some important information you need to know.

Bank holiday in Haryana on Basant Panchami 2020

All the banks in Haryana will remain closed on Basant Panchami 2020. The bank will not perform any functioning on this day. All the banks including Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, City Union Bank will remain closed on Basant Panchami. Most of the schools and colleges in Haryana will also remain closed. However, there are many options to consider during a bank holiday in Haryana. The Reserve Bank of India has launched several services in banking and has made banking facilities almost easy to use.

Bank Holiday in Gujarat on Basant Panchami 2020

All banks in Gujarat will remain open as Basant Panchami was celebrated yesterday, January 29, 2020. The banking sectors in Gujarat will perform all sorts of function on this day. Banks such as State Bank of India, UCO Bank, Syndicate Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India will remain open on this day. One can visit their banks to complete the transactions and avoid any hassle.

Bank Holiday in Bihar on Basant Panchami 2020

All banks in Bihar will remain open as Basant Panchami was celebrated yesterday, January 29, 2020. Banks such as State Bank of India, UCO Bank, Syndicate Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, YES Bank, HDFC Bank and many more will remain open on this day. One can visit their respective banks to complete transactions and avoid any hassle.

