BSE Holidays In 2020: List Of Bombay Stock Exchange Holidays In 2020

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) operates from Monday to Friday and is usually closed on Saturday and Sunday. However, there is trading which takes place during the auspicious occasion of Diwali which is Muhurat Trading. Apart from this, there are seven festivals which come on weekends in 2020, which are Republic day, Bakri ID, Independence Day, Ganesh Chaturthi, Muharram, Dussehra, Diwali/Laxmi Puja and many other festivals. For this trading, certain platforms remain open for a limited period of time. Here’s the list of BSE holidays for 2020.

ALSO READ | Holidays In September 2020 To Know Of Before You Plan Your Vacation Next Year

BSE holidays in 2020

Occasion Day Date Republic Day Monday 26 January 2020 Maha Shivaratri Tuesday 17 February 2020 Holi Friday 6 March 2020 Mahavir Jayanti Thursday 2 April 2020 Good Friday Friday 3 April 2020 Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti Tuesday 14 April 2020 Maharashtra Day Friday 1 May 2020 Ganesh Chaturthi Thursday 17 September 2020 Bakrid/Eid-al-Adha Friday 25 September 2020 Gandhi Jayanti Friday 2 October 2020 Vijaya Dashami Thursday 22 October 2020 Diwali/Laxmi Puja Wednesday 11 November 2020 Diwali Balipratipada Thursday 12 November 2020 Guru Nanak Jayanti Wednesday 25 November 2020 Christmas Friday 25 December 2020

ALSO READ | NSE Holidays In 2020: List Of Holidays As Per The Financial Institution

ALSO READ | Holidays To Know In November 2020 Before You Plan Your Vacation; See List

History and Products of Bombay Stock Exchange(BSE)

Bombay Stock Exchange is quite old when it comes to stock exchange entities in India. It is also the third biggest stock exchange in the entire world. It gained popularity much after it came into being in the year 1875. According to reports, the average trade pace of BSE is 6 microseconds. You will be astonished to know that in 2017, the market capitalisation of BSE was estimated to be $2 trillion. It is an ideal platform for generating funds for Indian enterprises. Furthermore, BSE offers a platform to trade equities, currency pairs, debentures, and more. The products of BSE include market data products, corporate data products, EOD products and other data products. Bombay stock exchange is known for offering a wide variety of services. Apart from this, the technology services offered by them include order management system, colocation, direct market access, proximity hosting, mobile trading, and many more. The timings of Pre-Open are 9 am to 4 pm on all business days. Regular Trading Timings are 9 pm on all business days and Block Deal Session starts at 9 am, in the afternoon it starts at 2 pm.

ALSO READ | Here Is The List Of Holidays In Tamil Nadu In 2020