BSE Holidays In 2020: List Of Bombay Stock Exchange Holidays In 2020

General News

BSE holidays in 2020: As per online reports, here are all the government holidays listed for Bombay Stock Exchange aka BSE in 2020. Read more for details.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
bse holidays in 2020

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) operates from Monday to Friday and is usually closed on Saturday and Sunday. However, there is trading which takes place during the auspicious occasion of Diwali which is Muhurat Trading. Apart from this, there are seven festivals which come on weekends in 2020, which are Republic day, Bakri ID, Independence Day, Ganesh Chaturthi, Muharram, Dussehra, Diwali/Laxmi Puja and many other festivals. For this trading, certain platforms remain open for a limited period of time. Here’s the list of BSE holidays for 2020.

BSE holidays in 2020

Occasion

Day

Date

Republic Day

Monday

26 January 2020

Maha Shivaratri

Tuesday

17 February 2020

Holi

Friday

6 March 2020

Mahavir Jayanti

Thursday

2 April 2020

Good Friday

Friday

3 April 2020

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti

Tuesday

14 April 2020

Maharashtra Day

Friday

1 May 2020

Ganesh Chaturthi

Thursday

17 September 2020

Bakrid/Eid-al-Adha

Friday

25 September 2020

Gandhi Jayanti

Friday

2 October 2020

Vijaya Dashami

Thursday

22 October 2020

Diwali/Laxmi Puja

Wednesday

11 November 2020

Diwali Balipratipada

Thursday

12 November 2020

Guru Nanak Jayanti

Wednesday

25 November 2020

Christmas

Friday

25 December 2020

History and Products of Bombay Stock Exchange(BSE)

Bombay Stock Exchange is quite old when it comes to stock exchange entities in India. It is also the third biggest stock exchange in the entire world. It gained popularity much after it came into being in the year 1875. According to reports, the average trade pace of BSE is 6 microseconds. You will be astonished to know that in 2017, the market capitalisation of BSE was estimated to be $2 trillion. It is an ideal platform for generating funds for Indian enterprises. Furthermore, BSE offers a platform to trade equities, currency pairs, debentures, and more. The products of BSE include market data products, corporate data products, EOD products and other data products. Bombay stock exchange is known for offering a wide variety of services. Apart from this, the technology services offered by them include order management system, colocation, direct market access, proximity hosting, mobile trading, and many more. The timings of Pre-Open are 9 am to 4 pm on all business days. Regular Trading Timings are 9 pm on all business days and Block Deal Session starts at 9 am, in the afternoon it starts at 2 pm.

Published:
