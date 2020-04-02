Bengaluru Police's Warning Amid Lockdown: 'If You Come To Road, I'll Come To Your Home'

In a bid to discourage people from coming out on roads, Bengaluru Traffic police inscribed a message on the road saying, “If you come out on road, I’ll come to your home”. According to local media reports, the message was written on the road at Nagenahalli check-post by the police officers in the regional language. The cops wrote the message after the coronavirus cases in the state reached 110.

Karnataka: In a bid to spread awareness against #coronavirus, Bengaluru Traffic Police at Nagenahalli checkpost wrote on the road, "If you come to road, I'll come to your home." (1.04.2020) pic.twitter.com/gzGOC8m1pZ — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2020

READ: Tigers Fight Over Territory In Thrilling Video, Netizens Captivated

Bengaluru police have been spreading awareness through various means. A few days back, the traffic police also shared a video on Twitter in which one could see a police officer wearing a helmet while making an announcement before a biker arrives on the scene. Soon after a police officer wearing a helmet resembling Coronavirus sits pillion while another, with a similar helmet, runs up and begins troubling the man riding motorcycle. The rider is then made to wear the Coronavirus helmet to signify that he is travelling away with the virus.

The hilarious skit to spread awareness also received thousands of praises from Twitter users. While some people called the idea ‘innovative’, others also said that it is “better than lathi charge and more effective”. One user also wrote, “BLR police are so much more civilised and have a great sense of humour. Respect”. Another said, “super message”.

READ: Mumbai Police Share Harry Potter Meme To Urge People To 'stay Home', Netizens Impressed

Coronavirus outbreak

Currently, India has more than 2,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and the deadly virus has claimed almost 58 lives in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people not to panic and further urged them to stay indoors. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 203 countries and has infected more than 950,000 people.

READ: Robert Irwin Posts Selfie With Tortoise Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Netizens All Hearts

READ: Elephant Takes A Stroll On Haridwar Streets Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch