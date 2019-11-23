Indian Couple's Wedding Photoshoot In Pool Of Mud Sends Internet Into Frenzy

A South Indian couple's post-wedding photoshoot has become an internet sensation as the couple decided to roll in the mud to pose for the camera. The photos initially posted on Facebook soon made way to Twitter and other social media platforms. The photos were clicked in a muddy field where the couple can be seen soaked in mud water. The idea behind the photoshoot has left the netizens in splits. A Twitter user also jokingly commented, “Practice session for post-wedding wrestling matches”.

'Down to earth' couple

Very "down to earth" couple. 😝 — Masuthivan™ (மசூதிவன்) (@Kumari_Nadu) November 21, 2019

Going to tell my kids, these were your real mom and dad. — هارون (@DorkyMcDarkFace) November 21, 2019

Mud-shud te love purana ! — Deepak (@Sachdeva_D) November 21, 2019

Organic and nature, better than studios with artificial lights affteting the body — Arun (@Arunkumar00005) November 21, 2019

Gothic wedding photoshoot

In another bizarre incident, photographer Jewels Gray has added a spin to the regular wedding photoshoots and styled a Gothic wedding that seems to illustrate a dark fairy tale. Gray has designed a complete ghostly wedding shoot and the results are romantic, intricate, and spine-chilling at the same time. While the bride in the photographs had a stone-cold essence of Snow White, with milky white skin and jet black hair, the shoot was complete with a black wedding dress, gold skull rings, and even a real boa constrictor. Gray, who has been a wedding photographer for a long time now, conducted several themed photoshoots for his sample album. Talking about the gothic shoot, Gray in his blog reveals that this particular shoot has put together for his students to shoot so they can build their portfolios.

