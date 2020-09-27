Bhopal Woman Goes To Family Court Counsellor After Father Repeatedly Defeats Her In Ludo

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown that have triggered important conversations around mental health, a new case of a 24-year-old woman has highlighted how many youngsters in today’s day and age are incapable of coping up with a sense of failures. In a distinctive incident, a woman in Bhopal approached a family court on being defeated by her father in the game of Ludo, said the family court counsellor Sarita Rajani.

While speaking with ANI, Rajani underlined the reasons for ‘such’ cases nowadays and informed that it is because people are “unable to endure defeat”. The family court counsellor said that the need to learn how to accept defeat is as important as claiming victory.

Lockdown Stress

As per reports, while India was under lockdown to combat to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 24-year-old woman, her two siblings and their father acquired the habit of playing the four-player board game.

However, after reportedly losing a single game, the woman went on to become resentful for her father so much so that the family ended up in counselling sessions to resolve the issue. The family court counsellor was quoted saying that the woman relayed how her father had killed her tokens, which for her amounted to a breach of trust.

The 24-year-old said that she had trusted her father and was not expecting to be defeated. Rajani also said that the father went on to defeat the daughter several times only to provoke her and the young woman even stopped addressing him as father.

"A 24-year-old young woman had come to us and said that when she was playing Ludo with her siblings and father, her father killed her tokens and she felt it was a breach of trust. She said she had trusted her father a lot and didn't expect to be defeated by him," said Rajani.

However, the situation appears to have improved after the woman received four counselling sessions. She had refused to communicate her grievances with family members and thus sought counselling about the matter, Rajani said. The 24-year-old, youngest of three siblings, is currently pursuing studies while her family resides in Bhopal.

The woman said she lost respect for her father as he went on to defeat her. She feels that her father should have lost in the game for the sake of her happiness. After 4 counselling sessions, she now feels positive: Sarita, a counsellor at Bhopal Family Court https://t.co/P9Lbl6iKJB — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

