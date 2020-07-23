How To Get New Dice In Ludo King: Explained In 6 Simple Steps

Ludo King is one of the most popular free-to-play games available on mobile devices. The game offers tons of features and different game modes such as local, online multiplayer, private multiplayer and more. Interestingly, it also allows you to change the appearance of the entire board game including your dice. This means that you can not only pick a colour but also have a different looking dice altogether. However, the shape and the appearance of your dice and tokens are completely dependent on the theme that you have activated. So, if you wish to have a new dice or change its appearance, you will have to activate a new theme in the board game.

Also Read | How Long To Beat Paper Mario Origami King If You Tackle The Side Quests?

How to get new dice in Ludo King?

As mentioned earlier, you will actually need to change your game theme to get a new dice in the game. You can experiment with a number of different themes to check out a range of different dices and tokens you can use in the game. So, let’s check out how you can get a new theme in Ludo King:

Step 1: Launch Ludo King on your phone.

If you’re a new user, you will need to log in to the game. The game is currently offering a free theme to Amazon Prime users who log in using their Amazon account.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Lite Update 0.18.0 Release Time, Patch Notes, And Download

Step 2: From the homepage, tap the ‘Mobile’ icon on your device screen. This will bring up a range of different themes available in the game.

Also Read | 'Ashes Of Creation': When Is It Coming Out And What To Expect?

Step 3: Click on a theme that you wish to unlock.

After clicking on a theme, you will be asked to complete a few missions to unlock it. Every theme will have a certain number of missions that you will have to complete successfully.

Step 4: You will first need to select the ‘Nature’ theme if you wish to unlock further themes by just completing missions rather than purchasing them. The 'Nature' theme will task you with completing three missions.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Start Mission’ button to start completing the missions.

Make sure that these missions are completed within the specified time period. If you aren’t able to complete the mission within the given time, you can increase the time in exchange for diamonds. You can get three extra hours by spending 30 diamonds.

Once you have successfully completed the three missions, the ‘Nature’ theme will be unlocked.

Step 6: Now, go back to the homepage and click on the ‘Mobile’ icon to select the new 'Nature' theme. Click on the download icon right below the theme icon to download the theme on your phone.

You will now be able to play the game with new dice and tokens. You can also choose to unlock more themes once you have the 'Nature' theme unlocked.

Also Read | Best CSGO Launch Options To Improve Your Overall Gaming Experience

Image credits: Ludo King