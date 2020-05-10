Chhattisgarh CM Writes To Centre, Demands Additional Levy Amount Of Rs 4140.21 Cr On Coal

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has again written to Union Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, demanding the additional levy amount of Rs 4,140.21 crore on coal from the Centre. Baghel has written to seek from the Centre, the state's rightful share of additional levy collected from coal block allottees of the state.

"The Central Coal Mines Minister Shri Prahlada Joshi has been sent a letter again requesting that the amount of additional levy of Chhattisgarh's that was recovered from the coal blocks of the state should be made available in the state interest," Baghel tweeted in Hindi.

केन्द्रीय कोयला खान मंत्री श्री प्रहलाद जोशी जी को पुनः पत्र प्रेषित कर राज्य के कोल ब्लॉकों से वसूल की गई छत्तीसगढ़ के हक की अतिरिक्त लेवी की राशि राज्य हित में उपलब्ध कराए जाने का आग्रह किया है। pic.twitter.com/duj3iuoWTQ — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) May 10, 2020

Letter states,"The amount when disbursed by the Centre to the state will enable the state government to work more effectively towards prevention of COVID-19 pandemic and situation arising from it.''

Baghel said that the state government had earlier also demanded the additional levy of more than Rs 4,140.21 crore deposited to the Centre by eight former coal blocks allottees out of the total cancelled blocks at the rate of Rs 295 per metric ton for mining. But, the state is yet to receive the information about the action taken by the Union Coal Ministry in this regard.

He emphasised that the state government has the entitlement to receive the amount of additional levy deposited to the Coal Ministry, at the rate of Rs 295 per metric ton by the former coal block allottees. The Chief Minister said that Chhattisgarh is also under lockdown for the last one and a half months to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Several protective measures have been implemented in the state for the prevention of the infection.

Baghel on Friday had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding Rs 30,000 crore package for the State for the upcoming three months to mitigate economic crunch caused by the virus outbreak.

Chhattisgarh has reported 59 COVID-19 positive cases, of which 43 have been discharged while 16 active cases remaining. The state, in a major achievement, has not reported any new cases and has neither recorded a single death till date due to the virus.

