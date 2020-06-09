CPI(M) Mocks Amit Shah's Promise To Build Sonar Bangla, Levels '3rd Class Citizens' Charge

Senior CPI(M) leader Mohammad Salim on Tuesday, June 9, lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks during the West Bengal 'Jan Samvad' rally. Mocking Shah's claims of creating a Sonar Bangla, Salim accused him of seeking to make Bengali-speaking people 'third-class citizens' through the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. Claiming that the Union Home Minister had nothing to say about the COVID-19 situation in West Bengal and the humanitarian crisis in the Sunderbans, the CPI(M) Politburo member also lamented that the Centre had not released funds for Cyclone Amphan relief work. Salim slammed Shah for discussing the CAA at a juncture when the people of the state were still protesting.

Amit Shah making promises galore of creating 'Shonar Bangla', but in reality, trying to make Bengali-speaking people third-class citizens through CAA, NRC: CPI(M) leader Mohammad Salim — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 9, 2020

Read: Amit Shah Releases 9-point 'chargesheet' Against TMC's WB Govt; Flags Off 'Aar Noi Mamata'

Amit Shah had nothing to say on tackling #COVID19 in West Bengal, releasing funds for #Amphan relief or resolving humanitarian crisis in #Sundarbans in his virtual rally. People are protesting because even in such challenging times, he is still discussing #CAA. #AmitShahDurHato pic.twitter.com/YiYdrpouDg — Md Salim (@salimdotcomrade) June 9, 2020

Read: 'List Your Work, Don't List Bomb Blasts & Attacks On BJP': Amit Shah Dares Mamata Banerjee

'Mamata Banerjee will become a political refugee'

Addressing the virtual rally, the Union Home Minister listed the achievements of the first year of the Narendra Modi government's second tenure in power. Taking on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's anti-CAA stance, Shah predicted that she would become a "political refugee" after the 2021 state Assembly polls. Maintaining that more than 100 BJP workers had sacrificed their lives to build Sonar Bangla since 2014, he promised to end communal violence in the state and build a cultural and traditional Bengal once again.

Amit Shah remarked, "I had seen Mamata didi's face when the Citizenship Amendment Act came. She was so angry. I, really want to know why are you (Mamata Banerjee) protesting against this? Why does she protest against citizenship being given to refugees? After elections, when ballots will open, she will become a political refugee!"

He added, "More than 100 BJP karyakartas have sacrificed their lives to build Sonar Bangla since 2014. Their sacrifice will be etched in golden letters once BJP fulfils the dreams of the people of bringing about real change in West Bengal. Bengal is the only state where communal violence is still ongoing. It should stop. I assure you that BJP isn't here just to bring a revolution or do politics, but also build a cultural and traditional Bengal again. We want to create Sonar Bangla again."

Read: From 'bomb Blasts' To 'we'll Make Sonar Bangla': 8 Fiery Amit Shah Attacks On CM Mamata

Read: Trinamool Scoffs At Amit Shah's 'chargesheet' Against Mamata Govt; Chides On Inclusivity