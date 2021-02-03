Bihar: Indigo Manager's Murderer Caught By Police; Search On For 3 Other Accused

The Bihar Police on Wednesday arrested the prime accused in connection with the murder of Indigo manager Rupesh Kumar in Patna, revealing that the force had seized incriminating evidence from his possession including the murder weapon.

"We tried to find details about this guy, we found out he keeps changing his vehicles. For the past 2-3 years, he was involved in petty thefts. Yesterday we arrested him and nabbed the murder weapon from his possession. His clothes from when he murdered him, all were recovered and cross-checked based on the photos from the CCTV. The accused had also changed the vehicle's number after he committed the murder, he changed it on a bypass," revealed the SSP.

According to the police, the accused had engaged in a spat with the Indigo manager after their vehicles entered in a near-death accident on a highway last year. Thereafter, he followed the manager and shot him in January after which he fled to Ranchi the following day. "Accused, Rituraj, had a near-death accident with the victim in November, followed by a heated argument. Later, he and his friends killed him, that is the motive that he has confessed," he said.

The accused allegedly was unaware that the deceased was an Indigo Airlines manager. Efforts are on to nab the other three accused.

Read: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav To Visit slain IndiGo Manager Rupesh Singh's Home In Bihar's Chapra

Read: Indigo Airport Manager Shot Dead In Bihar; BJP MP Questions CM Nitish's Govt As SIT Probes

Indigo manager shot dead

A 42-year-old Airport manager with Indigo Airlines in Patna was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on January 12. The incident took place around 7 pm when Airport manager Rupesh Kumar was on his way home from the airport when a gang of bikers opened fire on him. The Bihar Government had formed a 5-member SIT to probe into Rupesh Kumar's murder.

"We got a panic call that someone had been shot. We found out Indigo's manager was shot. There has been no witness of the incident. The car has reached here and he has been shot. it is prime facie murder. We working on the leads," said a police official on-site.

The incident had garnered much political criticism since it took place at Shankar Path in the Punaichak area in the capital city, a high-security zone harboring Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s official residence.

Read: Nitish Kumar Summons Bihar DGP Over Investigation In IndiGo Manager's Death, Seeks Details

Read: Brother Of Slain Indigo Manager Demands Justice; Says 'no One To Look After His Children'