RJD's Tejashwi Yadav To Visit slain IndiGo Manager Rupesh Singh's Home In Bihar's Chapra

As the murder of IndiGo's airport manager Rupesh Singh in Patna has rocked the state and has brought Nitish Kumar -led NDA government under Opposition's ire, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday is set to visit Singh's home in Chapra. Singh was shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside his home on Tuesday evening. He was shot multiple times outside his home in Patna when he returned from his duty on January 12. The Bihar government has formed a 5-member SIT to probe into the murder case. The incident took place at Shankar Path in the Punaichak area in the capital city, which is a high-security zone and includes chief minister Nitish Kumar’s official residence.

Tejashwi has alleged that Nitish Kumar is losing his cool in public and questioning the journalists about their loyalties because he is scared. He has also reiterated that Nitish is unable to handle the law and order situation in the state because he is "tired". Tejashwi also shared a video, in which, BJP MLAs Sanjay Saraogi, BJP MPs Ajay Nishad, Vivek Thakur, and both the deputy CMs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi are seen raising questions on the Police department and the steps taken by the state government.

CM Nitish loses calm

In his first response after the murder of IndiGo's airport manager Rupesh Singh, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his calm and asked the reporters about their allegiance. Nitish Kumar assured that the Police Department will catch the culprit soon, however, he accused the reporters of "demoralising the morale of the Police force." Comparing the present situation of Bihar to that of 2005, a visibly angry Nitish yelled, "Tell me who do you support, why are you forgetting the situation of Bihar before 2005?" BJP leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Mangal Pandey was standing beside Nitish as he uttered these words.

Nitish Kumar was speaking on the inauguration of Atal Path in Patna when reporters asked him about the murder that has rocked the entire state. CM Nitish started by saying that the SIT team is investigating the matter but when repeated questions were asked on the law and order situation in the state, the CM lost his cool. He also said to a reporter, "Go and find out who is behind all the crimes? Why don't you highlight the crime that was done under the wife-husband rule (Lalu-Rabri)? Tell your favourite person to get good advisers."

He also said, "I spoke to the DGP myself and he has assured that the criminals will be nabbed soon. Do you know who murdered that person? If you know the tell me, if you doubt someone or you get a clue then come and tell me. You tell me but why are you asking such questions. Your questions are inappropriate and wrong. You do not demoralise the Police by asking such questions because our Police department is working."

