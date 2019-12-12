BJP Distributes Book Containing Govt Achievements In Last 6 Months To MPs

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on December 10 distributed book among the members of parliament during the party meeting. The book is compiled with the achievements of the NDA government in the first six months of its second term.

"A book was distributed among MPs. It contains the achievements of the BJP government in the last six months. MPs were asked to go among the masses and inform them about the achievements of the government," sources said.

The book titled "A SPLENDID START Big Promises Delivered, Bigger Expectations Triggered #6MonthsofIndiaFirst" was distributed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BJP Parliamentary meeting.

Path breaking decisions- Bringing J&K to Mainstream

The book consists of chapters like--One Nation One Constitution Becomes a reality After 70 Years, Ensuring Peace And Harmony- Post Ayodhya Verdict, Sweeping Reforms for 5 Trillion Dollar Economy, India Marching Globally, Empowering India's Nari Shakti, Decisive Six Months for Farmer's Income and Security, Fostering Good Governance, True Tribute to Mahatma #Gandhi150 and Quality of Life.

The BJP met ahead of today’s crucial session in Rajya Sabha where The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was tabled.

Earlier in September this year, the BJP organized a week-long ‘Seva Saptah’ (Service week) to mark the party leader Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17.

During the week-long campaign, books inspired by the life and achievements of Prime Minister Modi were distributed, where senior leaders of the party distributed them personally during different events.

Amit Shah said that BJP workers across the country will begin celebrating 'Seva Saptah' today. He added that the PM has dedicated his entire life to serving the nation & worked for the poor. So, it is appropriate that we celebrate his birthday week as 'Seva Saptah'.

BJP Uttar Pradesh President Swatantra Dev Singh with state Ministers, Ashok Katariya and Ranvendra Pratap Singh also swept a street as part of the party's campaign.

(With inputs from ANI)