BJP leader Kushboo Sundar slams BJP leader's comment on Kanimozhi, calls it 'degrading'

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kushboo Sundar condemned the comments made by the party’s leader V Gopikrishnan against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Member of Parliament, Kanimozhi. Referring to Gopikrishnan’s comment regarding permission to enter a temple, Sundar stated that the ‘disrespectful comment’ should be condemned. Highlighting the various responsibilities associated with a woman, she asserted that Kanimozhi deserved her respect.

Kushboo Sundar condemns comment against Kanimozhi

Taking to Twitter, Kushboo Sundar wrote that regardless of the party or who was involved, a ‘degrading, disrespectful comment’ on a woman should be ‘condemned.’ Tagging Kanimozhi, Kushboo highlighted that the DMK leader was 'wife, a daughter, a woman and a parliamentarian elected by the people.' The BJP sought that due respect should be given to Kanimozhi at any given point.

Irrespective of the party, or an individual, a degrading, disrespectful comment about a woman should be condemned. @KanimozhiDMK is a wife, a daughter, a woman and a parliamentarian elected by the people. She deserves respect and that should be given to her at every give point.🙏 — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) January 29, 2021

V Gopikrishnan is the Executive Member of Tamil Nadu BJP and in-charge of the north Chennai Parliamentary constituency. As per reports, he had tweeted the controversial statement while responding to a statement on permission on entering the sanctum sanctorum of a temple. In response to the comment, he asked if it was like Kanimozhi’s bedroom ‘where anyone could enter.’

The tweet attracted widespread criticism as numerous netizens tagged the other leaders of BJP seeking action against Gopikrishnan. He locked his profile following the controversy.

