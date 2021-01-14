BJP's Kushboo Sundar Spends Pongal By Giving Gifts To Citizens; Says 'nothing Like It'

Just months into her induction into the Bharatiya Janata Party, Kushboo Sundar has been actively involved in the various activities of the party in Tamil Nadu. Among the actor-politician’s recent gestures was sharing the happiness of the festival of Pongal with the people of the state. She conveyed her delight to be honoured with the task.

Kushboo Sundar celebrates Pongal with citizens

Kushboo Sundar dropped heart-warming pictures of the moments when she distributed sarees, rice, jaggery and dal among women and poor. The BJP leader stated that was ‘nothing like being among them’ as she celebrated the occasion with the people of Chepauk and Triplicane, which she has been tasked to lead.

Kushboo Sundar’s BJP tenure

Kushboo Sundar, who has featured in 200 movies across languages, had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in October. One of the highlights of her journey till now has been the participation in the Vetri Vel Yatra, which sought to establish BJP’s connect with the masses.

When asked about the battle with AIADMK over the yatra, Kushboo said, "The Vel yatra is something the BJP believes in and are taking it forward. We are not forcing it. It’s like praying to god and having festivals. We are going to various places where Lord Murugan stayed, finally going to Tiruchendur, ending the yatra on December 7."

"The Opposition is saying it is an imposition. It is not, it is open for all. Everything can’t be made political. The BJP has better things to do. The Prime Minister is doing his best for the country and we are fighting issues like COVID-19," she added.

"The fact that the Opposition is making an issue out of everything, proves that we are on the right track. They have realised that we are a huge power and that will be seen in the Assembly elections," Kushboo Sundar stated.

She had also been detained when she had participated in an event related to the Vel Yatra. Sundar had also been detained while protesting against VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan’s comments on Manusmriti.

