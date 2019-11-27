BJP MLA Exudes Confidence Over Fallout Of The Newly Formed Sena-NCP-Cong Govt

Putting an end to the deadlock in Maharashtra, the elected MLAs of the State Assembly were sworn-in on Wednesday, November 27. However, Newly-elected BJP MLA Ram Satpute on Wednesday opined his views on the newly formed Sena-NCP-Congress government and asserted that their government will not last for many days. Speaking to ANI, Satpute said,

"We will work as a good Opposition under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis. This government will be only there for a few days. This government is of 'Jayachandon' (a character in Mahabharata referring to betrayal) and will not continue for many days."

Newly-elected MLAs today reached at Vidhan Bhawan here for the oath-taking ceremony in Maharashtra Assembly. Pro tem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar administered the oath to members in the 288-member House. The MLAs were greeted by NCP MP Supriya Sule ahead of the oath ceremony.

On Tuesday, November 26, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kalidas Kolambkar took oath as the Protem Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly at the Raj Bhavan.

"Tomorrow the first session of new assembly begins. From 8.00 am onwards, the oath will be administered to the MLAs," Kolambkar said.

Today's session comes a day after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Following his resignation, Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and staked claim to form the government in Maharashtra. Later, the Governor announced that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the Chief Minister of the state on November 28.

READ: PM Modi: 'When nation is put first, our efforts to fulfil aspirations are also effective'

READ: Maharashtra LIVE Updates: 288 MLAs take oath into State Assembly, a month after elections

Uddhav Thackeray to take oath on November 28

After the fall of the BJP-led government, Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray was chosen as the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (Congress-Sena-NCP) unanimously. He is set to take oath as Maharashtra CM on Thursday, at 6:40 PM in Shivaji Park. The Maha Vikas Aghadi which staked a claim on Tuesday, has been given a deadline until December 3, to prove their numbers. The post-poll alliance has finalised its talks on a common minimum programme and cabinets after it initially started talks on November 9, when the BJP refused to form a govt.

READ: 288 Maharashtra MLAs sworn-in ahead of Uddhav Thackeray becoming CM, Ajit Pawar reconciles

READ: SENSATIONAL: CM Devendra Fadnavis to resign, says 'BJP won't form Govt, will sit in Oppn'

(With Inputs from ANI)