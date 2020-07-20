Congress Slams J P Nadda's 'Project RG Relaunch' Remark, Says 'Sounds Like A Troll'

Slamming BJP chief JP Nadda's remarks on Rahul Gandhi's new video, Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, on Monday, claimed that Nadda was sounding like a 'troll version of Bhakts'. Summarising Gandhi's video, Surjewala posed two question to BJP - Why is PM scared of naming China? and How to reclaim our territory?. Nadda had ridiculed Gandhi's 2.5-minute video on Indo-China LAC faceoff, calling it the (failed) edition of ‘Project RG Relaunch’.

Congress slams JP Nadda's comments on Rahul Gandhi

Tragic that Nadda ji is sounding more and more like a troll version of the Bhakts.



Simple questions are-:

1. Why are you & PM scared of even naming China, much less address brazen Chinese transgressions?



2. How do you propose to reclaim our territory & ensure status quo ante? https://t.co/IObgaZA3qO — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 20, 2020

Rahul Gandhi shares video on LAC

Earlier in the day, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi launched a 2:38-minute-long video talking about his thoughts on why China was attacking India's borders. In the video - titled 'China's strategic game plan', he claimed that China's aggression was planning to 'restructure the planet' and to improve its stance in Asia. Moreover, he claimed that China was pressurising PM Modi to act by attacking his '56-inch image' and said that the Prime Minister has succumbed to China's plan by allowing China to capture Indian territory. This is Gandhi's second such video of his series on presenting facts to 'counter hate-filled fascist media'.

PM fabricated a fake strongman image to come to power. It was his biggest strength.



It is now India’s biggest weakness. pic.twitter.com/ifAplkFpVv — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 20, 2020

China pulls back

Amid diplomatic and military talks between India-China on 'de-escalation and disengagement', Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) retreated from the Finger 4 area along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), as per sources. Chinese have also removed some boats from Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh ahead, as per PTI. China has also emoved tents from Patrol point 14 and the rearward movement of vehicles of Chinese troops is seen in the general area of Galwan and Gogra Hot Springs. India has demanded a return to the status quo in April, asking the Chinese to remove the additional buildup done in the Galwan and Pangong Tso areas.

What happened at Galwan?

20 Indian Army soldiers including Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night while the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. Sources revealed that India's colonel Santosh Babu and two jawans were attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods while removing a tent put up by China at patrol point 14, leading to hand-to-hand combat. While three soldiers were killed in action, 17 other succumbed to their injuries and hypothermia, four others are in critical but stable condition, while 72 others are recuperating from minor injuries at various hospitals. China, which has not revealed its casualties from June 15 clashes, has admitted the loss of a Commanding officer.