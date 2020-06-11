'In Josh, Must Not Forget Hosh': Ladakh MP Namgyal To Fellow 'young' MP Rahul Gandhi

Continuing with his caustic attacks on the Centre, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that China has taken away India's territory in Ladakh and questioned PM Modi's "silence" on the matter.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV's Associate Editor Shivani Gupta, after silencing the Congress party with his response on Twitter earlier, BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said that such questions by Rahul Gandhi "are an insult to the Indian Army and very discouraging for them."

'This is a sensitive issue'

The Ladakh MP tearing into Rahul Gandhi and the Congress said that these people want "proof or evidence" of everything, be it surgical strikes or martyrdom of our soldiers. He opined that matter of national security should not be politicised and the security forces and the civilians near the border areas should be encouraged.

"Rahul Gandhi has the right to question as we live in a democratic country and he is in Opposition but he should think before asking questions and on what issues does he want to ask them. Even Defence Minister has said that he would speak about the issue and will answer the questions in the Parliament, so patience is the key I would say," Namgyal said.

'Josh me hosh nahi khona chahiye'

On asked what would he say to Rahul Gandhi in a direct parliamentarian to a parliamentarian conversation, Namgyal said, "As a young member of the Parliament, I would say that Rahul Gandhi kabhi kabhi josh me aa jaate hai lekin uske chakkar me woh host na kho baithe because the post of an MP is a very responsible one."

On Wednesday, Namgyal responded to Rahul Gandhi after he asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh whether China has occupied Indian territory in Ladakh. Namgyal said, "Yes, Chinese Occupied Indian Territory as under -- Aksai Chin (37244 sq km) in 1962 during Congress regime, Tia Pangnak and Chabji Valley (250 km length) in Chumur area till 2008 during UPA regime."

Mentioning more territories, the Ladakh MP added, "Zorawart Fort in Demjok was destroyed by PLA in 2008 and setup PLA's Observing Point in 2012 during UPA regime and also created Chinese/new Demjok/Colony with 13 cemented houses and India lost Doom Cheley (the ancient trade point) between Dungti and Demjok in 2008-2009 during UPA regime."

He also shared an image claiming that it was of the territory captured by the Chinese during the UPA regime. He wrote, "I hope Rahul Gandhi and Congress will agree with my reply based on facts and hopefully they won't try to mislead again."

