BJP Slams Andhra Government For Using Police Forces Inhumanly Against Farmers Of Amaravati

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Tuesday has slammed the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government for allegedly using police forces against the farmers of Amaravati to suppress their agitation on three capitals formula in the state. Recently, protests have erupted in the state of Andhra Pradesh after Chief Minister Reddy said that the state could have three separate capitals — legislative, executive, and judicial.

Speaking to ANI, Dinakar said, "Jagan Mohan Reddy led YSRCP Government in Andhra Pradesh is using police forces unhumanly against the farmers of Amaravathi to suppress their agitation on three capitals formula. Polices are threatening the farmers' families of the 29 villages in the Amaravathi Core Capital Area by entering their houses at midnights."

"Is this a gift the Government of Andhra Pradesh offering to the farmers who gave the lands in Land Pooling System for the pride of the residuary state of Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation where the entire country applauded the farmers, who gave their lands to showcase the face of the State," the BJP leader added.

Dinakar further highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Government had incentivised the farmers by exempting the Capital Gain Taxes for them. This encouraged the success of land pooling for the construction of the capital as so many projects were stalled due to Land acquisition problems in our country.

Furthermore, the BJP leader lashed out at the adamant approach of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister. The leader said that the move was penalising the innocent farmers who created the history by offering more than 33,000 acres after unanimously supporting by the both the then ruling party TDP along with BJP and opposition party YSRCP for Amaravathi as the capital of Andhra Pradesh between Guntur and Vijayawada as a centre point of 13 Districts.

Amaravati farmers protest

Farmers have been protesting for the past week since Reddy's '3-capital' idea was announced, demanding the government to drop the move to shift the state capital from Amaravati. Defying the prohibitory order and not heeding the police warning to vacate the place and remove the tents, farmers continued the dharna, holding the national flag, on the main road in the village leading to the state Secretariat on Thursday. The government is reportedly planning a special assembly session before deciding on the capital and is reportedly planning to set up a community to address the issues of the Amaravati farmers and their evacuation.

