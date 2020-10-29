BJP Slams Cong After Sadhvi Pragya Shares Ordeal, Accuses Of 'marketing Saffron Terror'

Reacting to Sadhvi Pragya's horrific ordeal, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra on Thursday lashed out at Congress for making attempts to 'terrorize Hindus'. BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya alleged that Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had tortured her and coerced her into accepting that she was involved in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case when he was in the ATS.

Addressing a press conference, Patra said that the Congress party in the guise of secularism has promoted appeasement politics. He further accused the party of marketing terms like, 'Hindu Terrorism and Saffron Terrorism'.

"See the way there are atrocities on Hindus, it's undoubtedly because of the way the Congress party in the guise of secularism has promoted appeasement politics. Hindu Terrorism and Saffron Terrorism have been marketed by Congress. By mainstreaming these words somewhere, attempts are being made to terrorize Hindus," said Patra.

Sadhvi Pragya recounts horrific ordeal

Making massive revelations in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya alleged that Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had tortured her horrifically and coerced her into accepting that she was involved in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case. Revealing graphic details of the very worst torture, Sadhvi Pragya alleged that Param Bir Singh assaulted her in myriad shocking ways and also threatened her lawyer. The BJP MP asserted that the Mumbai Police Commissioner was part of a conspiracy that wanted to prove that she was a 'saffron terrorist'.

"They assaulted me with belts. He does not even deserve to be called a demon. He is a conspirator and giving him such a prestigious post might be a part of some conspiracy. Not only this, he used to abuse me and hit me mercilessly and when my lawyer would visit me, he would threaten him. There are so many things, I can't remember but I will surely pen down everything in the book that I am writing. I am speaking up now because, till the time he remains in Mumbai Police, justice will never be served," she said on Wednesday.

