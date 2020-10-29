Sadhvi Pragya Describing Param Bir's Torture Will Send A Chill Down Your Spine; Broke Hers

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief on Wednesday, Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur recalled her horrific nightmarish experience in jail and gave a detailed account of the graphic and inhumane torture that was inflicted on her, alleging that she was framed in the Malegaon Blast Case. Naming the current Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh who was then in ATS, Sadhvi Pragya said that even a term like "inhuman" or "devil" is less for him compared to the torture he has inflicted.

'Words Inhuman & Devil Doesn't Even Begin To Describe...'

Expressing her concern over the witch-hunt against Republic Media Network, Sadhvi Pragya said that she is pained when she sees that those who misused their uniform in framing the Malegaon charges against her are using their post again to target others. Narrating her side of the story from the beginning, she said, "I was named mastermind and accused number 1. I was tortured unbearably, just to force me to say what they wanted me to say. But I did not let my country to be the victim of such a conspiracy. Nationalists have the blessings of God, that is why I am alive. I am still going through treatment, with doctors saying that I may die if I don't take care."

Taking the name of Param Bir Singh, she said, "Param Bir Singh who is Mumbai Commissioner right now is the reason why justice has been delayed for Sushant Singh Rajput. And I have said earlier as well, Param Bir Singh is a torturous person who indulges in illegal activities. He has put me in jail and has inflicted such torture on me which no woman would have suffered, even before Independence. It is his habit of conspiring against Nationalists. He pressed terror charges on me but session court, HC did not accept it."

Recalling the time when she was first arrested, Sadhvi Pragya said, "I was there for 24 days. The torture which was inflicted on me was done with the cognizance of Hemant Karkare and by Param Bir Singh himself." She clarified that she respects those who sacrificed their lives for the nation, referring to Karkare who sacrificed his life in 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, but added, "if a person has done injustice to me or to others at a personal level, then I will take their name, I will not stop, I have martyrs in my family too and there is no doubt that I respect those who lay their lives for the nation."

Sadhvi Pragya describes excruciating torture, merciless beatings

The Bhopal MP then continued, "I was beaten without stating reasons. Param Bir Singh was not satisfied even after the officials beat me. He used cuss words and snatched the belt from another officer and started hitting me. He told the officers that they have no strength and then used all his force upon me. I was shown filthy films and cursed by him. Moreover, when my lawyers came to take my signatures on legal papers, he threatened me saying if I would sign then I would bear the cost of it later. What else should I say, this person has tortured me so much, till the time this person is there in Maharashtra or Mumbai Police, there cannot be justice."

'Continued Torture despite lungs being damaged from the ordeal'

"They took me to Rajdoot hotel, they had set some wires on the bed, and then they made me sit on that bed. They kept asking me questions, when I did not say what they wanted me to say, then they tortured me more. I became unconscious. They took me to a hospital quietly and the report said that my lungs were damaged due to beating and therefore I was facing difficulties in breathing. But, even in that condition, they made me climb the stairs and took me to another hospital. They kept me in this secret place so that no one can trace me because they were doing illegal things in those 13 days. Suvarna Shinde and Khanbilkar took me to the hotel," she added.

The Bhopal MP said, "they tortured me in various ways, sometimes they would take me to a room and all the officials would together push me towards the wall and my head was banged and my lower back was damaged. Param Bir Singh and Sukhwinder Singh were those who inflicted inhuman atrocities." She recalled, "He was earlier Thane's commissioner and then in the ATS. I had conveyed this to Fadnavis ji through my lawyer that he is a treacherous man and he should not be given such high positions. But as soon as Congress came, he was made Commissioner."

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Case against Sadhvi Pragya

On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and a dozen others were injured when a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's Malegaon. The ATS had arrested seven people - Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, Shiv Narayan Gopal Singh Kalsanghra, Shyam Bhawarlal Sahu, serving Army officer - Col. Prasad Shrikant Purohit and others. The ATS had accused them of being involved in other acts of terrorism including the Modasa blast in Gujarat, the Malegaon blast of 2006, the Mecca Masjid Blast in Hyderabad in 2007 and the 2007 Samjhauta Express blast and had pressed MCOCA charges on them.

In 2017, a special NIA court discharged Sadhvi Pragya, Lt Col Purohit and others from MCOCA charges in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. However, NIA court had said that section 16 (punishment for terrorist act) and 18 (punishment for conspiracy) of the Unlawful Assembly (Prevention) Act (UAPA) will remain. The Bombay high court granted bail to Sadhvi Pragya holding that prima facie no case was made out against her. She then contested the Lok Sabha elections 2019 on BJP's ticket from Bhopal and defeated Congress' Digvijaya Singh.

