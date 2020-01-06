BJP Slams 'political Sultan' Asaduddin Owaisi; Accuses Him Of Hiding Truth About CAA & NRC

BJP leader T Srinivas on Sunday slammed AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and accused him of trying to become the 'political sultan' of Indian Muslims by not speaking the truth on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Owaisi has been very vocal in criticising the government against the CAA, NRC, and the NPR. The MP had also led a delegation of Muslim leaders to meet Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on December 25, urging him to not to conduct National Population Register (NPR) process in the state.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader lashed out at Owiaisi for trying to consolidate the vote bank by hiding the truth. "Owaisi, in order to consolidate his vote bank and become the undisputed political sultan of the Muslims in India chose not to tell the truth and did not care to tell his followers what in reality the CAA and NRC stand for," Srinivas told ANI.

The BJP NRI Committee Chairman further said that the AIMIM MP had shown his frustration by opposing the CAA. "He has revealed his utter frustration on the pro-minority bills (CAA) which was passed in Parliament under the leadership of Narendra Modi."

"Why this open rebellion now? Has his faith in the Indian constitution started wavering because the BJP-NDA has started passing them in both the houses?" Srinivas said.

READ: Asaduddin Owaisi calls Congress' Uttam Kumar's comments on Hyderabad CP 'intemperate'

READ: 'Common people struggling enough, don't need NRC-NPR': Owaisi slams Centre

AIMIM's anti-CAA march in Hyderabad

According to reports, the AIMIM headed by Asaduddin Owaisi had planned to organise a march in Hyderabad against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on January 5. The Hyderabad MP had sought police permission for the march, proposing three possible routes. However, the MP was denied permission for the same.

Owaisi tweeted on Wednesday that he made an application to the Hyderabad Police Commissioner, seeking permission for the march. He proposed three possible routes including one from Darussalam, the headquarters of AIMIM to Eidgah Bilali and another from historic Charminar to Dharna Chowk.

I’d made an application to @CPHydCity, on 20th Dec for protest march. We’d proposed 3 possible routes, including one from Darussalam to Eidgah Bilali & one from Charminar to Dharna Chowk. We request that our application for protest march on 4th or 5th Jan be considered & accepted — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 1, 2020

READ: Owaisi slams Imran Khan for sharing anti-India video, says he is a 'Proud Indian Muslim'

READ: Leave BJP & we'll all stand with you: Asaduddin Owaisi appeals to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar