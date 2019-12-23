BJP To Launch Massive Awareness Campaign On Social Media To Dispel Rumours About CAA & NRC

Amidst the turmoil in the country regarding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to launch a massive public awareness campaign on social media to reach out to the Muslim community. With highly charged emotions around the country and people taking to streets in protest, there are rumours flying around the issue of CAA and sections of the society are being misled for political gains. To dispel such rumours and clear the air around the bill the BJP has decided to launch this huge awareness campaign.

The CAA and NRC have become emotive issues for the Muslim community. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a detailed clarification on the government's stand regarding the National Register of Citizens (NRC) from the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. The PM in his speech focused on how there were rumour-mongers in the country. "Those who are spreading lies and rumours should be identified. They are of two types: people whose politics is dependent on vote-banks only, those who thought that the government is theirs," he said.

A senior leader of the BJP has announced that as a part of its outreach process, the party has prepared easy-to-understand videos, cartoons featuring Muslim characters and graphics to explain the CAA and the proposed NRC. "For example, a cartoon film released by the BJP, featured two Muslim characters, who answer basic questions on the issue and also aims to dispel the doubts on CAA and NRC that it is in any way against the Indian Muslim citizens," added the leader.

In addition to the videos and graphics, the party will be posting all pictures relating to CAA Jan Jagran program on social media using the hashtag #CAAJanJagran. BJP has declared that it is planning to reach out to approximately 3 crore families and hold public gatherings and 250 press conferences as a part of their outreach program.

On Saturday, BJP working president JP Nadda had held extensive meetings with party officials in an effort to streamline the outreach program. Sources also reported that Nadda would be addressing a public meeting and will also be taking out a march in favour of CAA in West Bengal on Monday countering the three-day protest march by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee opposing the CAA and NRC.

