'Unity In Diversity' To Quashing CAA Rumours: Here Are Highlights Of PM Modi's Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Aabhar rally at the Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on Sunday. Prominent Delhi BJP leaders such as state unit chief Manoj Tiwari, Meenakshi Lekhi, Harsh Vardhan, Hans Raj Hans, and Gautam Gambhir addressed the gathering as well. The PM commenced the rally by coining a new slogan- ‘Unity in Diversity, India’s speciality’. In his speech, the PM spoke on a number of issues such as the regularization of illegal colonies in Delhi, expansion of the Delhi Metro, measures to reduce pollution, the problem of clean drinking water, the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

Addressing a huge rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. Watch. https://t.co/Rqi1xduU5T — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 22, 2019

Here are the key highlights of PM Modi’s speech:

Regularization of unauthorised colonies

“I am happy that BJP and I got a great opportunity to bring a new dawn in the life of more than 40 lakh people. Hearty congratulations to you for getting complete right over your own land and house. The problem stood as it was for decades. The past governments never showed the honesty or desire to solve these problems of the people of the capital. You must ask what people who you entrusted to authorize your colonies were doing. These people gave over 2000 mansions to their people in several posh areas of Delhi.”

Read: 'At Least Value Your Education, Read What CAA Is': PM Modi Slams Opposition's 'propaganda'

Improvement in transport

“In the last five years, we've made unprecedented development in Delhi Metro. Before 2014, the Delhi Metro grew at a rate of about 14 km per year on average. After we came to power, in spite of all the protests and disturbances of the state government, the metro network is now growing at 25 km/year. We've continuously tried to make the commute in Delhi comfortable. We've concentrated on the streets in Delhi and have developed peripheral expressways all around the region. These expressways were stalled for a long time. Our government took up the task of completing them. After its completion, every day about 30-40,000 trucks don't enter Delhi but go around it and that lightens Delhi's traffic.”

Tackling air pollution

"To ease pollution in the city, we built hundreds of CNG stations and supplied businesses with PNG. We also introduced brick kilns with new, modern techniques. We cooperated with state governments around Delhi to reduce stubble burning."

Poor water quality

“Today, the state government here has turned a blind eye to the issue of drinking water. According to these people, Bisleri and safe drinking water are available in the entire state. The maximum number of water purifiers are bought in Delhi every day in the country. People who can't install purifiers, buy bottles worth Rs 40-50 every day, or make do with unclean water. And then they say, there's no problem of water pollution in Delhi."

The anguish on false rumours over CAA

“I want to ask the people who're spreading false rumours about CAA, did we ask anyone about their religion or political beliefs when we took the decision to authorize the unauthorized colonies in Delhi? The country won't accept the false claims that I am taking away peoples' rights. I challenge these false rumours spreading people to find partiality in any decision of mine. Why are so many people lying then? Why are they misleading the country? Why are they misleading the Muslims of the country?”

Read: PM Modi Counters Mamata Banerjee: 'Few Yrs Ago She Wanted Help For Bangladesh Refugees'

Damage to public property

“There have been attacks on school buses, trains, motorcycles, cars. Small shops have been burnt. They have reduced the government property raised out of money of honest taxpayers to rubble. The country is well aware of the intentions of these people. I want to tell people that if you don’t like Modi, abuse me, oppose me, burn my effigy. But do not burn the wealth of the nation, the rickshaw and the house of the poor.”

Congress role in NRC

“The 130 crore Indians have no connection to the CAB. A lot of lies are being spread about NRC as well. It was made during the Congress regime. Where were the protesters then? We did not make it, nor did we bring it to the Parliament or announce it. I request the youth of the country to read the Act in detail and not to fall prey to the rumours of detention centres being spread by Urban Naxals and Congress. It's a lie and is dividing the nation. The Muslims of India don't need to worry at all. The CAB and the NRC will not apply to the Muslims of the country. It's a white lie.”

Read: Ghulam Nabi Azad Comments On Anti-CAA Protests, Says The Protest Is Led By Students

Support for CAA

“Mahatma Gandhi had said that the Sikhs and Hindus living in Pakistan will always be welcome in India. This Act is in line with the promise the government of India made in 1947. Now that we're fulfilling the decades-old promise, why are they protesting against it? Former PM Manmohan Singh said in the Parliament that we should provide citizenship to the refugees coming from Bangladesh who have been religiously persecuted. They turned overnight. All the love and sensibility blew out of thin air. The votes were in danger and thus, these political leaders had to change their tune.”

Mamata Banerjee’s change in stance questioned

“West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reached out to the UN on the issue. A few years ago, she had stood up in the Parliament and asked to stop infiltration from Bangladesh and wanted help for the refugees coming in from Bangladesh. I want to ask Mamata didi, what changed? Why're you spreading false rumours? Why're you so afraid? You must believe in the people of WB. Why're you not trusting the people of your State? Today, she is questioning the Citizenship Amendment Bill. We understand why. The entire country is watching and understands who you're supporting.”

Read: PM Modi Sets The Record Straight Over CAA, Adds 'NRC Was Drafted By Congress'