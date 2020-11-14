BJP's Dilip Ghosh Accuses TMC And Bimal Gurung's Faction Of Plotting Attack On His Convoy

A day after his convoy was pelted with stones in West Bengal's Alipurduar district, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh on Friday alleged that members of the ruling TMC and the Bimal Gurung-led faction of the GJM had hatched a conspiracy to carry out an attack on him.

Ghosh told reporters that the TMC has now joined hands with forces it had once labelled as "anti-national", with an eye on three assembly seats in the Hills. He also claimed that the Mamata Banerjee-led party was "distributing money" in the Hills and the Dooars area to increase its influence and support base in the region. "It was all pre-planned (attack on convoy). The TMC leadership knew about it and the police did not take any action to prevent this," Ghosh said. The BJP leadership also accused the TMC of unleashing terror in the Hills and the plains.

"Our workers are not scared... we are not scared. We will continue to hit the streets. People are with us. We will ensure they get to vote freely," Ghosh insisted.

Dilip Ghosh's Convoy Attacked

West Bengal BJP President and MP Dilip Ghosh's convoy was attacked by unknown miscreants in broad daylight on Thursday. The attack took place in Alipuarduar in West Bengal. He was not injured, however, the car windows were shattered. The BJP unit of West Bengal took to Twitter and slammed the ruling Trinamool Congress and posted the video of the damaged car.

The State President Shri @DilipGhoshBJP was attacked again by the incorrigible TMC goons in Alipurduar! BJP cannot not be stopped by these attacks and terror shows! pic.twitter.com/p5iQExhwFX — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) November 12, 2020

Desperate TMC and their desperate goons’ violent attacks on me won’t be able to stop the BJP wave in Paschim Banga.



No #PoliticalTerrorism can stop the people’s wave in 2021. pic.twitter.com/dmDhTwvv2N — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) November 12, 2020

Bimal Gurung withdraws support from BJP

On October 22, Bimal Gurung, the chief of a faction of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), surfaced in Kolkata and addressed a press meet announcing that he is withdrawing support from the BJP and extending support to Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress. This 360 degrees U-turn by Gurung came as he resurfaced after almost three years. He was charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in 2017 when he had orchestrated a 104-day shutdown in the Darjeeling hills demanding separate statehood - Gorkhaland. Now, he said that he is walking out of the NDA as the BJP "failed to find a permanent political solution". Other than UAPA, he is charged with more than 150 cases for alleged involvement in the agitation.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's TMC welcomed Gurung stating they are confident that all the key stakeholders in hills "will work together & join hands for the peace & prosperity." Hailing the "commitment" of Gurung, the party slammed BJP for using Gorkhaland as an issue of petty politics.

We welcome Bimal Gurung’s commitment to peace & decision to withdraw support from NDA while reposing faith in @MamataOfficial's leadership. BJP's attempts to use Gorkhaland issue for petty politics & their untrustworthy nature now lay fully exposed before people of Bengal. (1/2) — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) October 21, 2020

