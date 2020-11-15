BJP's Nadda Lights Diya In Honour Of Armed Forces On Diwali, Pays Poetic Tribute To Jawans

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday paid a poetic tribute to the brave soldiers of the country on Diwali and urged the citizens to light a lamp in their name.

Sharing pictures of himself lighting diyas at home, Nadda tweeted in Hindi: "A diya in honour of those whose bravery lights up the nation. On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the armed forces, we must light a diya this Diwali in the name of our brave soldiers. I salute the families, whose soldiers make the country proud."

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday celebrated Diwali with the soldiers of the Western border in Longewala, Jaisalmer. During his visit to the Longewala border outpost, PM Modi met the soldiers of the Border Security Force (BSF) and lauded their efforts in protecting the country.

Some more glimpses from Longewala earlier today. pic.twitter.com/aZQaRHTlxi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2020

"I am here to convey every Indian's greetings to you today. I would like to wish all our security forces on the occasion of Diwali. No power in the world can stop our brave soldiers from guarding the borders of our country. This entire nation is happily celebrating festivals because of you," PM Modi said during his address.

Laid a wreath at the war memorial at Longewala, Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/ULt7estyb2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2020

He appealed to the citizens to salute the soldiers of the country on Diwali. Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the Prime Minister's heartening appeal and urged the people to light a Diya for the jawans and thank them for their 'selfless service' towards the motherland.

Calling the Armed Force personnel a 'true inspiration' for all, the Union Home Minister said, 'We are proud of their unparalleled courage.'

