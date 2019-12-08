The Debate
BJP Leader Expresses Sorrow Over Delhi Anaj Mandi Fire, Blames Short Circuit

General News

After 43 people lost their lives in a tragic fire that broke out in Anaj Mandi, the leader of opposition in Delhi has expressed sorrow over the incident

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
BJP

After 43 people lost their lives in a tragic fire that broke out in Anaj Mandi, Vijender Gupta, the leader of opposition in Delhi, expressed sorrow over the incident. He also asserted that the fire broke out in the factory due to a short circuit in the building. The incident took place in Rani Jhansi Road on Sunday morning. 

Vijender Gupta on factory fire 

Leder of opposition, Vijender Gupta while speaking to the media said, "There was a short circuit on the second floor on which 60-70 people were there. This is a very painful incident. A total of two buildings have been affected. The victims are all workers”. 

Read: As Delhi fire kills over 40, CM Kejriwal orders magisterial probe; Rs 10 lakh compensation

Delhi Factory Fire 

At least forty-three people were killed when a fire broke out at a luggage manufacturing factory in a crowded area near central Delhi. Most of the people who died were labourers who were sleeping at the factory in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road when the fire broke out at 5 am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the incident as "horrific" and prayed for the family of those killed in the fire. He also said that the authorities are providing all possible assistance at the site of the tragedy. 

Read: Delhi Fire: PM Modi describes the incident as 'horrific', wishes a quick recovery to injured

The fire is suspected to have started at the workshop of the bag manufacturing factory due to a short circuit. Atul Garg, Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service said, "Till now we have rescued more than 50 people, most of them were affected due to smoke." Speaking to media, Deputy Fire Chief Officer Sunil Choudhary said, "A fire broke out in a 600 sq feet plot. It was very dark inside. It is a factory where school bags, bottles and other materials were kept." 

Read: Delhi Fire LIVE Updates: 43 dead, over 60 rescued; CM Kejriwal orders probe & compensation

Amit Shah reacts to the Delhi factory fire

(With ANI Inputs)

Read: Delhi Fire: Amit Shah expresses grief, assures all possible assistance

Published:
COMMENT
