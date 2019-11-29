Uddhav Thackeray Reflects Taking Up Maharashtra's CM's Office In Twitter Bio

The 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra, third from the Shiv Sena and first from Thackeray family, Uddhav Thackeray after swearing-in on November 28, assumed the office of Chief Minister and has also changed his Twitter bio on Friday. Before being the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Thackeray's bio mentioned 'Official account of @ShivSena Party President Sri Uddhavsaheb Thackeray'. Here is a look at the old Twitter Bio of the Chief Minister.

READ | Fadnavis Makes Conspiracy Allegation On CM Uddhav's First Cabinet Meet

However, after assuming the office of Chief Minister, Thackeray has changed his Twitter Bio. The new Twitter bio reads 'Official account of @ShivSena Party President Sri Uddhavsaheb Thackeray | Chief Minister of Maharashtra'

READ | 'Take Some Gyan...': Owaisi Chides Uddhav Thackeray On Fiery 'What Is Secular?' Retort

After the swearing-in ceremony that was held with great pomp and fervor, Thackeray posted his first tweet as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. His first tweet was a video of his swearing-in as the Chief Minister with the caption in Marathi which meant, 'I, Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray'. Have a look below

READ | Congratulations Pour In After Uddhav Thackeray Takes Oath As Maharashtra CM

The Maharashtra power struggle

President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12 as none of the major political parties could gather enough numbers to independently form the government. Shiv Sena after switching allegiance from BJP, started a series of negotiations with NCP and ideologically opposite Congress to form a post-poll alliance in the State. Surprisingly, Ajit Pawar decided to ally with the BJP to form the government overnight on November 23 which baffled the opposition. On Monday evening, Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP paraded its 162 MLAs in the Grand Hyatt hotel presenting a show of strength and numbers. Ajit Pawar resigned from Deputy CM's post followed by the resignation of Devendra Fadnavis after the Supreme Court ordered an immediate floor test on Wednesday paving the way for Maha Vikas Aghadi to form its government in the state and in turn, Uddhav Thackeray became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

READ | PM Modi, Uddhav Like Brothers; Centre Has A Responsibility Towards Maharashtra: Shiv Sena