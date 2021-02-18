Murshidabad DM Removed Post Bomb Attack On TMC Minister Jakir Hossain; New DM Appointed

After crude bombs were hurled at TMC Minister Jakir Hossain in West Bengal's Murshidabad last night, Governer Jadgeep Dhankhar on Thursday removed Murshidabad District Magistrate Jagdish Prasad Meena from the post. IAS Sharad Kumar Dwivedi has been appointed as the new DM for Murshidabad and has been given the 'additional charge' with immediate effect. It is important to note that Dwivedi currently serves as the Additional Secretary of the Health & Family Welfare Department.

Crude bombs hurled at TMC Minister

In a shocking incident in poll-bound West Bengal, crude bombs were hurled at Labour Minister Jakir Hossain while he was walking towards Nimtita station to board a train for Kolkata. The incident occurred in Murshidabad when Jakir Hossain was standing on the platform of Nimtita station in the Jangipur sub-division while going to catch a train for Kolkata.

The people of his opposition group allegedly hurled bombs at the state minister after which he had to be brought to Jangipur Super Specialty Hospital for treatment. During the incident, and subsequent clashes, several of his supporters who were with Minister Jakir Hossain at the train station were also injured. According to the Indian Railways, relief and rescue measures had to be extended to 25 people post the horrific incident. Hossain is said to be stable at the moment.

#WATCH: WB Minister Jakir Hossain injured after unidentified persons hurled a bomb at him at Nimtita railway station, Murshidabad y'day.



Murshidabad Medical College Superintendent says that he's stable & out of danger, one hand & leg injured.



(Amateur video, source unconfirmed) pic.twitter.com/ih7DLHAWLq — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2021

Read: Crude Bombs Hurled At West Bengal Minister Jakir Hossain; Several Injured

Read: Railways Refutes Mamata's Claims On Attack On TMC Min: 'Law & Order A State Govt Subject'

Meanwhile, CM Mamata Banerjee has ordered the state CID to probe the incident and has alleged a 'conspiracy' after visiting the injured State Minister. Moreover, she also shifted the blame on to the Railways saying that the security of people on the platforms fell under the purview of the Railway police and Central government and not the state police. The Indian Railways has given a strong reply to Mamata Banerjee reminding her that 'law and order is a state subject'. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also jumped into the fray and has sought details from the state CID.

Read: Another Incident Of Political Violence In WB's Howrah; BJP Alleges TMC's Role In Attack

Read: CM Mamata Visits WB Minister Hurt In Bomb Blast; Questions Railways & Alleges Conspiracy