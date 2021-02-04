BMC's Joint Municipal Commissioner Accidentally Drinks Sanitizer During Official Meet

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Joint Municipal Commissioner Ramesh Pawar on Wednesday was about to gulp sanitiser instead of water before he realised that it was not a water bottle and kept it away during the presentation of the education budget in Mumbai. The video of this incident is being widely shared all over social media in which the official was seen opening a bottle with a white cap and taking the sip.

Ramesh Pawar, the assistant municipal commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), took a sip of sanitizer from a bottle kept on his desk in the general body meeting hall after he sat on the dais along with other officials to present an e-budget for education.

The incident comes three days after 12 children in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district were administered hand sanitizer drops instead of oral polio vaccine doses on Sunday. Following the incident, the affected children were admitted to a government hospital. This comes after President Ram Nath Kovind had launched the pulse polio programme for 2021. The incident took place in Bhanbora PHC (Primary Health Centre) in Kapsikopri village in Yavatmal. The affected children who are aged below 5 have been admitted to Government Medical College and their condition is stable. Yavatmal Zilla Parishad CEO Shrikrishna Panchal stated that the children were given two drops of sanitizer. According to Panchal, the matter came to light after one of the kids complained of vomiting and uneasiness. Panchal further said that preliminary information indicates three healthcare workers - a doctor, an Anganwadi worker, and an ASHA volunteer were present at the PHC at the time of the incident. In addition, the village sarpanch also checked the drops and found out that they were hand sanitizers and not polio drops.

