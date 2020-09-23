Bollywood Drug Parties On NCB Radar; Names Of 50 Actors, Directors On The List: Sources

As the Narcotics Contol Bureau (NCB) continues to crack down the Bollywood Drug Nexus, the investigating agency has now got the industry's alleged drug parties on its radar, sources suggest. This comes just after the anti-drug agency has issued fresh summons to top Bollywood stars in an attempt to crack down the drug nexus.

As per sources, around 50 actors, producers and directors are under the NCB scanner at the moment. Top sources have also informed that a certain Bollywood actor who runs drug parties has links to the world of cricket.

NCB summons Deepika Padukon, Shraddha Kapoor

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta, and celebrity manager Shruti Modi in connection with Bollywood drugs probe. Karishma Prakash, Deepika's manager, who works at KWAN talent agency, has also been summoned by the NCB.

While NCB called up Deepika to serve the summon, the officials personally visited Shraddha and Sara's residence to hand over the summons. Deepika is currently in Goa for a shoot and is expected to reach Mumbai tonight as her questioning is on September 25. Rakul Preet, Simone, and others have been summoned over a phone call.

Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have been called by the NCB on September 26 while Rakul Preet Singh, Rajput's talent manager Shruti Modi, and designer Simone Khambata have been asked to appear on Thursday, September 24.

Jaya Saha's massive confession

Earlier in the day, sources reported that Jaya revealed that she would procure CBD oil - contraband in India - for actor Shraddha Kapoor. NCB also quizzed Jaya Saha about her chat with actor Namrata Shirodkar, possibly the actor 'N' from her chats accessed by the agency, but has reportedly feigned ignorance about it. She has, until now, denied any contact with a drug peddler who would supply the banned drugs to her.

Based on her confessions, as per sources, the CBD oil was ordered online. The other name that has emerged in her chats with Bollywood actors is that of actor Deepika Padukone. Jaya is also likely to be arrested by the NCB on grounds of the incriminating evidence of procurement and supply of drugs, which is illegal as per the NDPS Act.

