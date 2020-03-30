The Debate
BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out On 4th Floor Of Mantralaya; CM Uddhav Confirms 'no Casualties'

General News

On Monday, a fire broke out on the fourth floor of Mantralaya in Mumbai. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray confirmed that no casualties had been reported.

Maharashtra

On Monday, a fire broke out on the fourth floor of Mantralaya in Mumbai. Reported at around 8.29 pm, BEST Supply and fire services rushed to the spot. As per the preliminary information, the fire broke out due to a short circuit. Reacting to the development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray maintained that nothing would bring down the morale of the government. He revealed that all the staff including the security officials were safe and sound.  

 

