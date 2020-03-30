BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out On 4th Floor Of Mantralaya; CM Uddhav Confirms 'no Casualties'

On Monday, a fire broke out on the fourth floor of Mantralaya in Mumbai. Reported at around 8.29 pm, BEST Supply and fire services rushed to the spot. As per the preliminary information, the fire broke out due to a short circuit. Reacting to the development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray maintained that nothing would bring down the morale of the government. He revealed that all the staff including the security officials were safe and sound.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out on the 4th floor of Mantralaya Building in Mumbai. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020