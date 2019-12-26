BSP Slams Mohan Bhagwat's 'Hindu Society' Remark

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), on Thursday, slammed RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments on 130 crore people of the country as Hindus. National spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria said that the statements of the far-right group chief were against the ethos of the Constitution and National unity.

Unacceptable comments

Bhadoria said, "The statement given by the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is against the very spirit and ethos of our Constitution and national unity because it is the constitution of India which binds 130 crore Indians.... I think RSS chief should abstain from doing this. By doing this so he is dividing the society and country which is a very dangerous thing for the unity of the country at this hour." He added that the remarks made were to create conflict in society and are unacceptable.

Whilst speaking at a public meeting in Telangana, Mohan Bhagwat said, "The son of mother India, whether he may speak any language, from any region, follow any form of worship or not believing in worship of any is a Hindu... In this regard, for Sangh all the 130 crore people of India are Hindu society."

Later, he also added that the RSS accepts one and all, and thinks for everyone. Mos for Home G Kishan Reddy, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav and other leaders from the Telangana unit of the party were also present in the meeting.

Bhagwat's comment comes in the face of widespread protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, which allows non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan to seek citizenship in India. The opposition leaders have claimed that the Bill is against the Constitution of the country and provides citizenship on the basis of religion. However, the government has claimed that it is not the case and dismissed it as false claims of the opposition.

