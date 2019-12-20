Ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy Appeals To Centre To Withdraw CAA

Amid the country-wide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, former Chief Minister of Kerala and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy has appealed to the government to withdraw the contentious law. "The BJP-led NDA government has failed on all fronts and hence to divert the attention of their failures, they are going forward with their party agenda. The CAA should be withdrawn," said Chandy.

'This does not augur well'

"In a democracy, what needs to be done is, when there is a natural protest, the authorities should hear them. But what is now happening is all forms of protests are being suppressed using the police and the Army. This does not augur well," he added.

Hundreds of activists of Democratic Youth Federation of India took out a protest march to Raj Bhavan in Tiruvananthapuram, the official residence of the Governor on Thursday after senior Left leaders were detained during an anti-Citizenship Act protest in Delhi. Raising slogans against the Centre, some of the protesters tried to jump the barricade, placed in front of the Raj Bhavan, and entered the high-security area. Police had to use water canon many times to disperse them but the activists squatted on the road and continued the protest. Governor Arif Muhammed Khan was away for a function when the protest was held, police said.

Anti-CAA protests across the country

Massive protests against the Citizenship law are being reported from across the country where protesters have clashed with police. In Delhi, Jama Masjid became the centre point on Friday with police detaining Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad during a march. The Bhim Army chief, however, escaped. Hundreds of protesters have been booked for taking part in protests across the country against the Act. The situation across Uttar Pradesh remains tense in the wake of violence in Lucknow and Sambhal. As of now, over 350 people have been held in UP. In Delhi, prohibitory orders have been imposed in 12 police station areas of northeast Delhi.

The law offers citizenship to Pakistani, Afghan and Bangladeshi illegal immigrants who fled their home countries to escape religious persecution. It covers six minority religious groups, but not Islamic ones. The government has pointed out that the law won't take citizenship away from Indians, denied the charge that it is anti-Muslim, and promised to protect locals' rights in the Northeast, where there are fears of a threat to their social and cultural identity.

