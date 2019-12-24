CAA: Pakistani Hindu Refugees In Jodhpur Hails PM Modi, Dream To Lead 'a Better Life'

After the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill became an Act with President’s assent, the Pakistani Hindu refugees in Rajasthan were seen celebrating in Jodhpur. They expressed their happiness over the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act. The refugees were seen thanking the PM and the Modi government for passing the bill in both the houses. These celebrations come amidst the raging nationwide protests against CAA and NRC.

Refugees express happiness

Expressing regret over the protesting parties and organisations, one of the refugees said, "We are happy about the passage of CAA. About 70-80% of migrants here are SC/STs.” He stressed that around 15-20 people amongst them were born in India but had to leave to earn their living. "Around 15-20 people amongst us are those who were born in India, they got married here but they went to Pakistan only to earn their living. Later, these borders came up. We have come back. Most of those who are coming back are Bhils," he said.

Ranjeeta Ram, one of the elderly refugees while speaking about CAA said, "I was 15-16 years old. We went there to feed ourselves. Now, we have come back. We should get citizenship. We are from this side only." A woman migrant, while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for CAA said they will not go back. "We would die but won't go back. We are poor people. We should be helped. The provision of citizenship for us by Modiji is good," said Kalu.

With the raging anti-CAA protests, many organisations have been holding pro-CAA rallies as well. Pakistani Hindu refugees in Jaisalmer held a march on Monday, in support of the CAA. A refugee said, "We have been staying here since last 5-7 years and we are yet to get citizenship. We don't get facilities. This act will help us to lead a better life.”

The Citizenship Amendment Act

The Act seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants.

