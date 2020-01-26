BSF's Camel Contingent Takes Out March On 71st Republic Day

The Camel Contigent of Border Security Force under the command of Deputy Commandant Ghanshyam Singh took out a march on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day. Young male camels of around five years of age are selected for the contigent after a formal veterinary inspection. These camels serve the force for about 15 years as Border Security Force follows the motto 'Duty unto death'.

Camel mounted-troops help to track down smugglers

There are over 75 different dress items that are necessary to ceremonially dress the camels and riders of the force. All the personnel in the contigent are more than 6 feet tall and sport similarly styled moustache.The camel mounted-troops have been instrumental in successfully tracking down notorious smugglers and extremists on Rajasthan and Gujarat Frontiers.

Republic Day celebration in New Delhi

Chief guest of this year Republic Day was Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro. India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day today, honouring the historic date when the country is completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after its Constitution came into effect.

The 90-minute long Republic Day parade commenced shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects at the National War Memorial near the India Gate. As per the tradition, the Indian National Flag was unfurled with a booming 21-gun salute followed by the National Anthem. The parade was commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, while Chief of Staff Major General Alok Kacker was the parade's Second-in-Command.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the occasion along with the chief guest, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and other dignitaries, besides thousands of citizens at Rajpath.

Indian Navy's 3 dimensional Strength Highlighted on R-Day Parade

The role of the Indian Navy in terms of safeguarding offshore economic assets as well as rendering Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) was portrayed through murals on the sides depicting flood relief operations undertaken in Maharashtra, escort operations undertaken in the Persian Gulf and the defense of offshore energy assets.

The fore part of the Naval tableau showcased the might and firepower of the Navy in all three dimensions viz surface, sub-surface and air which was portrayed through state-of-the-art assets. President Kovind and PM Modi were a part of the occasion, celebrating along with President Bolsonaro. Home Minister Amit Shah, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Road Transport, Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari were also a part of the occasion at the Raj Ghat.

(with inputs from ANI)