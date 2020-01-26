Israel Ambassador Says 'Jai Hind', Extends Greetings On 71st Republic Day

As the nation celebrates the 71st Republic Day at Raj Ghat on January 26, the Embassy of Israel in India has extended greetings on the illustrious day. Taking to Twitter, the Israel Ambassador Ron Malka greeted Namaste and concluded his wishes on the occasion with the salutation of 'Jai Hind'.

On the occasion of the Republic Day, the Israel Embassy also announced that Air India will operate six flights a week from April 2020 onwards on the New Delhi - Tel Aviv route calling it another reason to travel to 'Incredible India'.

On 71st #RepublicDayIndia, we are happy to announce that #AirIndia @airindiain will now operate 6 flights a week from April 2020 on #NewDelhi #TelAviv sector. Tickets for the additional flight on Wednesday are on sale. One more reason to travel to #IncredibleIndia pic.twitter.com/a1fH5WZOfE — India in Israel (@indemtel) January 26, 2020

71st Republic Day celebrations

As India celebrates its 71st Republic Day on Sunday, the majestically grand celebrations at Rajpath witnesses India's strong military might, a bright display of cultural richness & diversity, social, and economic progress on display for the world to see. In this year's Republic Day parade, President Ram Nath Kovind is hosting Chief Guest President of the Federal Republic of Brazil, Jair Messias Bolsonaro.

Unlike other Republic Day parades, this year's parade ceremony marks the first time when the Prime Minister visited the newly built National War Memorial near India Gate instead of Amar Jawan Jyoti. PM Modi on behalf of the entire nation paid tributes to the martyrs of all the armed forces by laying a wreath.

The parade commenced with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute. This year's parade is commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, General Officer Commanding, Headquarters Delhi Area. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area will be the parade's Second-in-Command.

