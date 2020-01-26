The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Israel Ambassador Says 'Jai Hind', Extends Greetings On 71st Republic Day

Rest of the World News

As the nation celebrates the 71st Republic Day at Raj Ghat on January 26, the Embassy of Israel in India has extended greetings on the illustrious day

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
Israel

As the nation celebrates the 71st Republic Day at Raj Ghat on January 26, the Embassy of Israel in India has extended greetings on the illustrious day. Taking to Twitter, the Israel Ambassador Ron Malka greeted Namaste and concluded his wishes on the occasion with the salutation of 'Jai Hind'.

READ | From Frogs In Goa To Meghalaya's Root Bridge: Every State's Republic Day 2020 Tableau

On the occasion of the Republic Day, the Israel Embassy also announced that Air India will operate six flights a week from April 2020 onwards on the New Delhi - Tel Aviv route calling it another reason to travel to 'Incredible India'.

READ | 'Jai Hind!': Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Indians Republic Day In Both Hindi And English

71st Republic Day celebrations

As India celebrates its 71st Republic Day on Sunday, the majestically grand celebrations at Rajpath witnesses India's strong military might, a bright display of cultural richness & diversity, social, and economic progress on display for the world to see. In this year's Republic Day parade, President Ram Nath Kovind is hosting Chief Guest President of the Federal Republic of Brazil, Jair Messias Bolsonaro.

READ | Why The Indian Air Force's 5-component 'Cutting Edge' Republic Day Float Is A Gamechanger

Unlike other Republic Day parades, this year's parade ceremony marks the first time when the Prime Minister visited the newly built National War Memorial near India Gate instead of Amar Jawan Jyoti. PM Modi on behalf of the entire nation paid tributes to the martyrs of all the armed forces by laying a wreath.

The parade commenced with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute. This year's parade is commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, General Officer Commanding, Headquarters Delhi Area. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area will be the parade's Second-in-Command.

READ | Nitin Gadkari Wishes Nation On Republic Day, Unfurls Tricolour At His Residence

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
REPUBLIC DAY 2020: B-TOWN WISHES
PM MODI CONTINUES 'SAFA' TRADITION, SPORTS SAFFRON 'BANDHEJ' TURBAN ON 71ST REPUBLIC DAY
ITBP JAWANS CELEBRATE REPUBLIC DAY
CELEBS OPEN LETTER ON CAA/NRC
GAMBHIR SALUTES CAPT TANIA SHERGILL
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA