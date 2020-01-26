Congress And NCP Add Political Hue To Republic Day; Target Modi Government

Even as India celebrates its 71st Republic Day with fervour, politics seems to have taken over discourse in some quarters in Congress and UPA ally Nationalist Congress Party. Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal and NCP's Majeed Memon attacked the Modi government over the recent agitations that swept much of India.

Memon draws attention to 'cries of millions'

NCP Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Majeed Memon took to Twitter for the supposed ignoring of "cries of millions" of Indians who are agitating on the streets to "save the Constitution". He was perhaps referring to mass, often violent, student-led anti-government demonstrations at many university campuses and public protests in the northeast against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.

We celebrate Republic Day with great enthusiasm, pomp and gaiety but ignore the cries of millions of ‘we the people’ who are on streets for weeks to save the very Constitution. — Majeed Memon MP (@advmajeedmemon) January 26, 2020

Venugopal's diatribe against 'fascist' govt

Congress general secretary and Karnataka leader KC Venugopal took a shot at the "divisive and destructive fascist" policies of the Narendra Modi government which according to him has harmed the secular spirit of India.

Today marks the day India became a sovereign, socialist and secular republic. Today the divisive and destructive fascist policies of the Modi Government has damaged the secular spirit of our sovereign nation. Let’s fight to restore it. Happy Republic Day. #RepublicDay2020 pic.twitter.com/qwl4Ms6cpP — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) January 26, 2020

Republic Day celebrations

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the iconic Republic Day parade at Raj Ghat in New Delhi. This year's chief guest was Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Home Minister Amit Shah, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Road Transport, Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari were also a part of the occasion at the Raj Ghat.

