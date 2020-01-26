Indian Navy's Three-dimensional Strength Highlighted At Republic Day Parade

The Republic Day celebrations started in New Delhi in the presence of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, the Chief Guest for this year's parade. The parade saw India display the pride of its armed forces mixed with the cultural extravagance of the Indian states.

READ: Republic Day 2020 LIVE Updates: Parade Displays Indian Forces' Prowess, States' Pride

Navy's pride

The role of the Navy in terms of safeguarding offshore economic assets as well as rendering Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) was portrayed through murals on the sides depicting flood relief operations undertaken in Maharashtra, escort operations undertaken in the Persian Gulf and the defense of offshore energy assets.

The fore part of the Naval tableau showcased the might and firepower of Navy in all three dimensions viz surface, sub-surface and air portrayed through state-of-the-art assets. President Kovind and PM Modi were a part of the occasion, celebrating along with President Bolsonaro. Home Minister Amit Shah, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Road Transport, Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari were also a part of the occasion at the Raj Ghat.

READ: Republic Day: Financial Inclusion Theme Highlighted In Finance Ministry's Tableau

The 90-minute-long Republic Day parade ceremony began after Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid respects at the National War Memorial near India Gate, and the President arrived with the chief guest. The Indian National Flag was unfurled with a booming 21-gun salute followed by the national anthem. The parade was commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, while Chief of Staff Major General Alok Kacker was the parade Second-in-Command.

READ: 'Jai Hind!': Here's How PM Modi Wished India A Happy Republic Day 2020

READ: Republic Day Parade Firsts: PM Modi's Tribute At War Memorial, CRPF Women Bikers And More