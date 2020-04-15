India's Covid Testing Makes Big Jump On Day 21 Of Lockdown; Cases At 11,439; Deaths At 377

As the country enters the extended Coronavirus lockdown, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday reported a huge jump in the number of testing samples. Giving a breakdown, the ICMR said that in the last 24 hours, 26,351 samples were tested throughout the country of which 853 people tested positive for COVID-19.

READ | As ICMR Tests 2.17 Lakhs, Coronavirus Cases Rise To 10,363; Death Toll Surges Past 330

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday informed that 38 deaths and 1076 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases rises to 11,439 with a tally of 377 deaths. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that 2,44,893 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far and the capacity is being further ramped up. "As of now, we have 166 labs under the ICMR network and 70 private labs have been approved," ICMR official R Gangakhedkar said.

READ | 1036 Patients Cured Of COVID-19 Informs Health Min; ICMR Says More Test Kits On Its Way

Lockdown extended till May 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday as the pan-India lockdown that he imposed as a measure to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak entered Day 21. In his address, the PM said that India is fighting against COVID-19 and it has been successful so far. He then announced the extension of lockdown till May 3.

Prime Minister Modi also said that compared to other nations, India has attempted to contain the pandemic quite efficiently. He said that even before any case in India, airport screening had begun and before the toll reached 100, it had made quarantine compulsory for all people arriving from foreign countries. "India did not wait for Coronavirus crisis to get bigger, it took steps as soon as sensed the problem. Compared to many developed nations, India is in a controllable situation."

READ | Amit Shah Assures Availability Of Essentials As India Extends Covid Lockdown

READ | 'Stay Safe & Don't Believe In Rumours': Jharkhand CM Urges All To Follow Lockdown Strictly