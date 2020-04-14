After Covid Lockdown Extension, PM Modi To Chair Key Cabinet Meeting At 7 LKM On Wednesday

A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held on Wednesday evening at the Prime Minister's 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence in the national capital. Earlier on Tuesday in his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the country will remain under lockdown till May 3 to contain COVID-19 cases. A detailed set of guidelines for the second phase of the lockdown will also be announced on Wednesday, the PM said, adding other key details of how the next few crucial weeks for India will pan out.

MHA to issue advisory

During his address, PM Modi said, "Lockdown has been extended until 3 May. During this period, the lockdown will be implemented strictly. Till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions."

"The government will issue detailed guidelines in this regard. While making new guidelines, we have kept in mind the interests of the poor and daily wage workers. Harvesting of Rabi crops is also underway. Central Govt and state Govts are working together to ensure that farmers face minimal problems," PM added.

India under COVID-19 lockdown

The 21-day lockdown, which was announced by the Prime Minister last month, was slated to end today. However, he also indicated at easing of lockdown restrictions in the places where there is no hotspot after April 20. Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry have already announced the extension of lockdown.

Meanwhile, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases has climbed to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged/migrated and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today.

