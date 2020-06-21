Centre Extends Three Defence Vice-chiefs' Financial Powers To Acquire Critical Ammunition

In a major boost to Indian armed forces, the Centre on Sunday, has given the three defence forces financial powers upto Rs 500 crore per project for the acquisition of critical ammunition required in case an all-out or limited conflict breaks out, acccording to ANI. This move has been taken in amid the Galwan valley face-off where 20 soldiers were martyred. Similar financial powers were given to the armed forces after the Uri attack and the Balakot aerial strikes against Pakistan.

Centre hits out at 'mischievous interpretation' of PM Modi's comments on LAC faceoff

Armed forces get extended financial powers

"The Vice Chiefs of the three services have been given the financial powers upto Rs 500 crore per project to acquire the required weapon systems under fast track procedures needed to fill whatever shortcomings or requirement is felt," a senior government official told ANI.

'Get facts right': EAM Jaishankar hits out at Rahul Gandhi over 'unarmed' soldiers tweet

Forces allowed to change rules of engagement

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gave complete authority to Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, the three chiefs of Indian Armed Forces and the corps commanders to act and react as deemed fit according to the situation on the ground. In a meeting with CDS General Rawat and the three chiefs of Armed Forces, the Defence Minister reiterated that India is a peaceful nation but the repeated acts of aggression by the Chinese has compelled the Indian Army to change the rules of engagement with the hostile neighbour. With a change in rules of engagement, the armed forces may not be bound by restrictions on the use of firearms under hostile attacks.

Coronavirus Live Updates: India's cases soar to 4.1 lakh; testing tally at 68 lakh samples

What happened at Galwan?

20 Indian Army soldiers including Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per US intelligence reports, the Chinese side has suffered 35 casualties including a Commanding officer, during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to hand-to-hand combat. While three soldiers were killed in action, 17 other succumbed to their injuries and hypothermia, four others are in critical but stable condition, while 72 others are recuperating from minor injuries at various hospitals. Currently, both countries have disengaged at LAC, while talks via diplomatic channels and Army-level.

Forces get nod to change rules of engagement with China; Rajnath to raise clash in Russia