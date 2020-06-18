'Get Facts Right': EAM Jaishankar Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi Over 'unarmed' Soldiers Tweet

As former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi continued to attack Centre over the Galwan faceoff, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday told him to get 'the facts straight'. Responding to Gandhi's question as to why Indian soldiers were sent 'unarmed,' Jaishankar clarified that it was not the case. Schooling Rahul Gandhi on various treaties between both the countries to maintain 'peace and tranquillity', the EAM said that the army cannot use firearms during faceoff as per 1996 and 2005 agreements. He also added that is why the Indian soldiers refrained.

All troops on border duty always carry arms, especially when leaving post. Those at Galwan on 15 June did so. Long-standing practice (as per 1996 & 2005 agreements) not to use firearms during faceoffs. https://t.co/VrAq0LmADp — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 18, 2020

Lashing out at the Centre yet again on Thursday morning, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asked why were Indian soldiers at the Galwan valley were 'unarmed.' Even as he questioned China, he also launched an attack on the government asking why were the soldiers 'sent unarmed to martyrdom.

While Rahul Gandhi has raised questions on Indian soldiers being unarmed, the peace and tranquillity agreement of 1996 between two nations states that 'neither side shall open fire or conduct blast operations within 2 km of the Line of Actual Control' and that "in a face-to-face situation due to differences on the alignment of the line of actual control or any other reason, they shall exercise self-restraint". Thus, even though both sides had weapons, they indulged in a physical jostle.

Moreover, China violated the terms of commander level talks on de-escalation and its army refused to deescalate the at a position called Point number 14 - near mouth of Galwan river. Clashes began as the Indian Army went ahead to dismantle the tent, as per agreement between Commanders on June 6.

Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20. Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

PM's statement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday issued a strong statement on the martyrdom of 20 Indian Army personnel at the Line of Actual Control. Stressing that bravery was a part of Indian tradition, the PM assured the people of the country that the sacrifices of the soldiers would not go in vain. He maintained that sovereignty and territorial integrity was most important for the country. Observing that India wants peace, he noted that no one should doubt the country's ability to give a befitting response on being provoked. The PM also emphasised that the soldiers were killed in action after valiantly killing their Chinese counterparts.

